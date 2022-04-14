As 102 landowners in northwest Prince William County join forces with data center operators to try to create a data-farm corridor on their properties there, an even larger number of local homeowners has banded together in opposition to the idea. The second group is a coalition of homeowner associations, or HOAs, from inside and outside the county, that formed in the last two months and claims 53,000 members.
Kathy Kulick, the leader of the Independent Homeowners Alliance of Prince William and one of the organizers of the coalition, said it came together in reaction to recent proposals to change land-use maps and zoning to allow data centers on more than 2,100 acres of what is known as the county’s rural crescent.
The coalition, which calls itself the HOA Roundtable of Prince William County, recently sent a letter to Virginia’s two U.S. senators calling for a congressional investigation into the “potentially devastating impacts” of the proposed data center corridor, known as the “PW Digital Gateway,” on Manassas National Battlefield Park.
The letter, dated March 29, asks Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine to petition the chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee to investigate the effects of such a corridor on the battlefield and nearby federal lands, and to request a review by the Environmental Protection Agency of the effects of the development on the Occoquan Reservoir and watershed, which supply drinking water to 800,000 residents in Northern Virginia.
The letter is signed by the heads of 12 Prince William HOAs, representing 8,005 homeowners and three huge homeowners’ and citizens’ associations in Fairfax County with roughly 45,000 more members.
Responses from Kaine’s and Warner’s spokespersons indicated that the senators are interested in the subject, but they did not point toward congressional investigations. Kaine press secretary Janine Kritschgau said in an email that Kaine “continues to follow the situation closely and hear many different views on the matter. He has engaged with the would-be developers of the proposed data center to share the concerns he has heard about potential impacts to the battlefield, the environment and the surrounding community.” She said he understands that “ultimately, the decision rests with the county Board of Supervisors.”
Warner’s press secretary Valeria Rivadeneira wrote in an email: “Sen. Warner has heard from Virginians on both sides of the issue. Since this matter will ultimately be settled at the local level, Sen. Warner encourages individuals to continue to reach out and work with their local elected officials.”
Proponents of the land-use changes say landowners ought to be able to do what they want with their land, and that a digital corridor will reap hundreds of millions of tax dollars for the county. Opposition to the plan has come from many quarters, including the superintendent of the battlefield, environmental organizations, the county’s Watershed Management Branch, the state department of forestry, and from Fairfax County government and its sewer and water authority.
Kulick and Mac Haddow, another organizer of the coalition, said in an interview last week that the HOAs take the position that the data center corridor will destroy the rural crescent, harm the battlefield and pollute the Occoquan Reservoir. More important, they believe that the supervisors are heading toward an irrational decision that ignores the protests of other public agencies and leans on inflated projections of data center tax revenue.
“This is not the way to make good public policy. And that's what we're fighting against right now,” Haddow said.
Haddow is a friend of Prince William Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, who at first said he was opposed to the corridor but later signed a contract with a data center operator to sell his land for what is believed to be nearly $1 million an acre. Haddow said he has told Candland he should resign from the board of supervisors instead of recusing himself from a coming vote on the land-use changes, because recusal leaves their district without representation.
Haddow is known for his sometimes controversial involvement in public policy issues. He serves on the county’s Racial and Social Justice Commission but has voiced skepticism about claims of systemic racism in the county. He also owns a lobbying firm and has advocated on various issues, including kratom, a recreational drug that the U.S. government has sought to make illegal due to its potential for abuse and addiction.
Organization efforts began in early 2021
The HOA coalition started with just one: the Oak Valley Homeowners Association. After numerous residents posted comments about the proposed digital corridor on the association’s website in late January, its president, Haddow, called a meeting. By its end, the 25 attending members had reached “overwhelming consensus” to oppose the digital corridor, Haddow said. When Kulick saw a video of the meeting, she contacted Haddow about reaching out to others. On Feb. 9, they held a Zoom meeting with officials from 12 HOAs mostly in the Gainesville District, followed by a second meeting on Feb. 20 where 20 HOAs were represented.
Kulick said they asked themselves: “What stand can we take here? What will be impactful? How can we get the attention of our public officials and help them understand [the key issues]?” And, most important, “What was going to be likely to move the needle?”
Using their new HOA Roundtable letterhead, they sent a letter on Feb. 24 to Warner and Kaine, asking them to request that Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin (D-WV) ensure that the county does a full study of the “detrimental impacts” of the digital corridor on the Manassas battlefield. They noted that a federal role in Prince William development was not unprecedented, citing hearings on Disney’s America theme park in 1994 and a land-taking that protected the battlefield from a shopping mall’s development in 2000.
That letter was signed by seven HOA presidents and Kulick, who is the coordinator of an alliance of 19 independent homeowners. She said that even though more HOAs were represented at their forum, some were prohibited by their bylaws from taking positions on non-HOA issues or were otherwise limited by decision-making procedures.
Meanwhile, Haddow said he asked staffers on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee what it would take for the committee to launch an investigation. He was told the committee would want to hear from the Virginia senators. So, on March 29, the HOA Roundtable sent its second letter – this one asking Warner and Kaine to request a committee investigation and an EPA review.
By then, Kulick said, the forum had grown to 28 HOAs and other organizations. The March 29 letter was signed by leaders of 13 homeowners associations and by the presidents of the two Fairfax citizens associations: the Western Fairfax County Citizens Association, which represents 58 communities and organizations, and the Sully District Council of Citizens Associations with 200 homeowner and civic groups. (Separately, the Montclair Property Owners Association with 3,857 homes in the Potomac District sent a letter to the county supervisors asking them to reject the data center corridor.)
The Fairfax organizations were invited by Carey Needham, a Haymarket resident and planning engineer who has worked in several localities. He said he was stunned by the digital corridor proposal.
“Twenty-seven million square feet of industrial data center use wedged in between national parks and low-density residential is an incompatible use,” he said. “It's a 35-fold increase in density, and there's no transition in uses between the two. By any measure of good land use planning, this is not it. This is bad planning.”
All told, the associations signing the letters represent more than 53,000 homes, a point which Kulick has mentioned at several public forums. The Roundtable has now reached 30 HOAs, she said, with more from Loudoun expected to join soon. That said, most of the participants are from the Gainesville area and still constitute a minority of the 487 HOAs and condominium associations registered with Prince William County.
Kulick said the Roundtable plans to send a letter to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors explaining its opposition to the corridor and urging the board to reject it. She said the group is also exploring getting legal advice on how the county should approach the complex set of issues before it, which include expanding its data center overlay district, updating its comprehensive plan and considering a rezoning application to allow data centers on 800 acres in the Pageland Lane corridor. A second rezoning application covering another 800 acres in the area is expected but has not yet been filed.
“Is there a priority? Should one come before the other? Seems like it,” she said.
As other HOAs join, Kulick said they hope to form an umbrella coalition of homeowner associations and civic organizations similar to the Sully District Council in Fairfax. “We intend to make it permanent and take positions on other issues,” she said.
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
