A whopping 60 pets -- 33 cats, 13 dogs, five guinea pigs, three rabbits, five chickens (including a rooster) and a parakeet – formerly housed at the Prince William County Animal Shelter found new families this past weekend during the annual “Clear the Shelters” event.
The local shelter has participated in the nationwide adoption push for many years and once again partnered with local nonprofits to reduce or waive adoption fees – a main draw of the event. Both the Prince William SPCA and the Prince William Animal Advocates raised money to offset the fees and cover spaying and neutering costs, according to Shelter Manager Suzette Kapp.
Advertising on NBC4 Washington helped raise awareness and drive attendance, Kapp said.
This was the first Clear the Shelters event held in the county’s new animal shelter, which was built next to the existing shelter at 14807 Bristow Road in Manassas.
Animals adopted from the county shelter included longtime shelter resident “Willow,” a pit bull terrier mix, and “Finley,” a large Great Pyrenees who is now living at an animal sanctuary, Kapp said.
One dog who didn’t get adopted, however, is the now famous “Kahlua” – a clever runaway who eluded rescuers in Bristow and Nokesville for more than three weeks in July before eventually being corralled in a Bristow yard and picked up by Prince William police.
Emaciated and covered in fleas and ticks, Kahlua has required extensive care over the last several weeks, Kapp said.
“He was a rack of bones covered in ticks when he came into the shelter,” she said.
Brenda Wilson, 67, of Triangle, who runs the Facebook page “Lost and Found Pets of Prince William County,” tracked Kahlua across Western Prince William for weeks. She said Kahlua is one of the most deserving pets at the shelter because he’s been through so much in his short life.
“The dog is special. He is a survivor and deserves a good home,” she said.
Wilson said she thinks he’s a hound mix. Shelter staff listed him as a “Labrador retriever mix” on his adoption page. Kapp said he’s likely a “Heinz 57.”
Kahlua has recovered, been neutered and is ready to be adopted.
“He’s still here, available for adoption,” Kapp said, noting he would be a “great candidate for dog training” because he was on the run for so long and “lacked socialization.”
Kahlua is heart worm negative but will need follow up veterinary care to check his blood levels and test for tick-borne illnesses in the coming months, which is why he is listed as “special needs” on his Petfinder listing, Kapp said.
Wilson said she hopes Kahlua is adopted by someone who has time to spend bonding with him, lots of love and patience to allow him to “decompress” after his ordeal, and a 6-foot fence. Kapp agreed and said Kahlua will need a “high, secure fence” because he can put his front paws on a 4-foot fence and clears it easily.
Kapp said she isn’t disappointed that Kahlua remains at the shelter for now because it is important to find just the right adopter who can provide the care, training and home environment he needs. “Otherwise, he will end up back on the loose.”
Another pet that remains at the shelter has scales instead of fur: “Nagini,” a 3-foot adult Ball Python snake, recently shed her skin and is ready for a new family who knows how to care for pet snakes. The reptile room at the new shelter is a little out of the way, so people might have missed seeing her, Kapp said.
Kahlua, Nagini and many other pets are available for adoption during regular shelter hours: Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Learn more on the shelter’s Petfinder page.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.