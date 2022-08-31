Photo_News_clear the shelters_.jpg

The first animal adopted during the Clear the Shelters event was a kitten named Legolas.

 Prince William County Animal Shelter Facebook page.
Photo_News_Clear the shelters_Kahlua.jpg

Kahlua, a runaway who evaded concerned Prince William County residents for three weeks in July, has not yet been adopted.
