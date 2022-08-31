Once starving and terrified, Kahlua eluded rescuers in Bristow and Nokesville for over three…

Animal Services Shelter Grand Opening: Saturday, Sept. 17

What: The Prince William County animal shelter will hold an official grand-opening celebration for the public. Tours will be offered.

When: Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.

Where: 14087 Bristow Road, Manassas