An estimated 500 chickens and ducks, four dogs and three pigs died overnight in a barn fire in Gainesville, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.
The animals were housed in a barn located in the 15000 block of Lee Highway, or U.S. 29, in Gainesville. A passerby reported the fire at about 3:39 a.m. on Sunday, May 8, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky, the fire department's spokesman.
Fire and rescue crews arrived on scene to find the barn fully engulfed by fire. It was quickly determined there were animals inside, but they could not be saved due to the volume of fire, Smolsky said in a news release.
No humans were injured in the fire, which took about 30 minutes to extinguish. The structure was totally destroyed, Smolsky said.
The cause of the fire was not released, but the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause was accidental, Smolsky said.
