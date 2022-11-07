Abortion rights, inflation, crime, the “radicalization” of U.S. politicians and the survival of democracy itself were among the issues weighing heavily on the minds of some of the voters who cast their ballots on Saturday, Nov. 5 -- the last day of early voting before Tuesday’s general election.

While standing in line to vote at the Woodbridge DMV Saturday afternoon, Michael Leyva, 21, of Woodbridge, said the No. 1 issue on his mind this year is abortion rights, which is why he said he planned to vote for incumbent U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) over her Republican challenger Yesli Vega.

“I don’t think that’s anybody’s decision to make other than the woman and her doctor,” Leyva said. The right to choose, he added, “has been 50 years in the making and now it’s just gone, like, poof!”

Spanberger, a former CIA officer, is seeking her third term in the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia’s 7th District, the borders of which shifted during the 2021 redistricting to include the southeastern half of Prince William County and the majority of the county’s 295,000 registered voters.

During her campaign, Spanberger has been touting her support for keeping abortion legal as well as her vote to codify it on the federal level – an effort that has so far stalled in the U.S. Senate.

Vega, meanwhile, identifies as “pro-life” and expressed doubts earlier this summer about the likelihood of woman becoming pregnant as a result of a rape. Vega’s comment, first reported by Axios, came in response to a question a rallygoer posed to her about a study on that topic.

Meanwhile, Magnus Ellerts, 56, of Lake Ridge, who also voted early at the DMV on Saturday, said he’s most concerned about crime and the economy, which is why he’s voting for Vega.

“I just think we need a different direction altogether,” Ellerts said. “… I’m hoping to get things on a different track.”

Ellerts said he thinks crime is on the rise because lawmakers “are not backing our law-enforcement officers and it’s emboldening criminals.”

Still, Ellerts said he’s feeling “hopeful” about the election, adding: “I feel like the wave is turning and there will be more balance in government.”

The 7th District congressional race between Spanberger and Vega, a member of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, is among the most closely watched in the state this year as Republicans try to win back some of Virginia’s 11 seats in the U.S. Congress. The state delegation is currently split seven to four in the Democrats’ favor, but races in the 7th and 2nd District have been rated “toss ups” by political pundits.

Some say Virginia’s 10th District, now held by U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D), could be flipped by her Republican challenger Hung Cao if the GOP has an especially strong night.

Turnout at Prince William County’s five early voting sites was steady to heavy on Saturday as many took advantage of the warm temperatures and sunny weather to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

A total of 4,127 Prince William County voters cast their ballots on Saturday, Nov. 5. Overall, 37,520 Prince William County residents took advantage of the 45-day, in-person early voting period, according to Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen.

As of Saturday morning, another 15,033 absentee ballots had been mailed into the Prince William County Office of Elections, Olsen said.

Taken together, at least 52,500 ballots have already been received in Prince William County, meaning about 18% of the county’s 295,029 voters had already weighed in.

The county is planning for a turnout of up to 65%, but it’s not known if that many voters will participate, Olsen said.

In the 2018 mid-term elections, Virginia saw a record-high turnout of about 60% across the state, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.

In 2021, about 52% of Prince William County voters cast ballots in the statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

As people stood in line to vote outside the DMV on Saturday, several said they were feeling anxious or nervous about the election and the state of the country in general.

Melissa Chapman, 34, of Woodbridge, said she’s most interested in protecting the U.S. voting system and democracy more broadly. Chapman said she was standing in line because her absentee ballot, which she mailed to the Prince William County Office of Elections, was damaged at the post office.

Champan said she planned to vote for Spanberger because preserving women’s rights to have an abortion is the most critical issue for her this year.

“I had a baby this year and had complications, and I worry that if I were in a different state, would I have access to the care that I needed?” she said.

Chapman said she was feeling “hopefully optimistic” about the election but also "nervous" about being in the 7th District, where the race is so close.

Among those standing in line were John and Bettina Bennis, also of Woodbridge. John is a retired Army soldier who has transitioned to working for a government contractor. Bettina is a teacher.

In years past, John Bennis said, the two used to cancel each others’ votes out, but not anymore.

This year, he said, they were both voting for Spanberger in an effort “to keep the country from taking a radical turn.”

“When you look at some of the Trump supporters and some of the things they believe in … and what they’re willing to do to put these measures in place, my perception is they are more willing to step in to change our political process,” John Bennis said.

When asked if he was referring to the violent, pro-Trump protest on Jan. 6, 2021, Bennis said, “Yes.”

“I agree with him,” Bettina Bennis said. “Right now, our nation is so divided, and you don’t know who you can talk to anymore and what you can say and what you can’t say.”

Bettina Bennis said she feels “nervous” about the election. John Bennis said he feels “anxious.”

“This election is going to lay the foundation for our politics and which way this country is going,” he said. “If it’s a split Congress, we’ll go back to the point where we can’t get anything done.”

John Bennis said he also worries a warring Congress could result in another government shutdown. The last time it happened in 2019, his employer kept everyone on staff, but he said he knew other contractors who went without pay or were laid off.

“At a low level, I worry about it all the time,” he said.

Andra Edwards, who also lives in Woodbridge but within the 10th District, said she’s is most concerned about the economy and inflation, which is why she was voting for Cao.

Edwards said she and her husband have a small home remodeling business and just had their “best year ever.” Still, she said their costs have risen significantly because of inflation, and she’s worried that their work might start to dry up.

“Business is still coming in, but people are being a little more cautious in making their decisions because they don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few months,” she said.

Robert Smith, 55, and his wife Laura Smith, 56, of Woodbridge, said they are most concerned about “the radicalization of people in the country” and for that reason are voting for Spanberger.

“I’m not nervous, but I do worry that if somebody like [Spanberger] doesn’t get elected, we’ll have someone who is a bit more radical,” Robert Smith said. That concerns him, he said, “because there’s no limits anymore on what people are saying right now because even if it’s not true, it’s still being said.”

Maria, a 63-year-old veteran from Woodbridge who declined to give her last name, said there is only one thing driving her to the polls this year: “democracy, democracy, democracy.”

Maria said she’s most concerned about the country’s ability to have free and fair elections and that everything else is secondary. For that reason, Maria said she is supporting Spanberger.

“What is happening right now is scary for my kids and my grandkids,” she added. “It’s an unfortunate situation.”

Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com