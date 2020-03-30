As the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend daily life, thousands of county residents are suddenly finding themselves out of work.
According to the Virginia Employment Commission, 2,222 unemployment claims were filed by Prince William County workers between Saturday, March 14, and Saturday, March 21, up from 90 the week before – a nearly 2,400% week-over-week increase.
In the City of Manassas, 198 unemployment claims were filed during the same one-week period, up from 10 a week earlier.
Statewide, unemployment numbers have continued to climb as businesses close or cut hours to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders banning groups of more than 10 and mandating social-distancing rules.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 46,885 unemployment claims had been filed in Virginia between Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21. Virginia’s weekly unemployment claims typically number fewer than 4,000.
The report said the increase in unemployment claims is concentrated in the service industries, particularly accommodation and food services.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration has eased restrictions on the state’s unemployment insurance to include more workers and waived the one-week waiting period so workers can receive benefits more quickly.
“If individuals are out of work because of what we’re mandating, unemployment benefits will be allowed to them,” Northam said at a news conference.
This is likely only the beginning of new unemployment filings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Northam's stay-at-home order and his earlier mandates for bars and restaurants to close to all but take-out service likely will prompt more filings in the coming days and weeks.
The $2 trillion dollar economic relief plan Congress passed Friday includes expanded unemployment payments that will add an extra $600 per week on top of Virginia’s weekly benefit.
Normally, Virginia offers laid off workers up to $380 per week in unemployment benefits.
The federal stimulus package will also result in one-time payments to millions of Americans. Adults who make less than $75,000 a year are slated to receive the full $1,200 benefit. Married couples will receive up to $2,400, and families will receive $500 per child they claim on their tax returns.
The amount of emergency benefit decreases for those who make more than $75,000. Individuals earning more than $99,000, and couples making more than $198,000 after taxes do not qualify.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
