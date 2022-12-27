About 165 Prince William County homes and businesses in the Minnieville Road area of Woodbridge remained without power as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, nearly six hours after a crash snarled afternoon traffic.
Prince William County police responded shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to a three-car crash at the intersection of Caton Hill and Minnieville roads in Woodbridge.
One of the three vehicles involved was a pickup truck, which hit a utility pole. There were no reports of serious injuries as a result of the crash, but power was knocked out to several homes and businesses along Minnieville Road.
According to Dominion Power, the electricity should be restored by 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Prince William County police closed the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash and to allow Dominion workers to fix the utility pole.
Police have not yet released any details about how the crash occurred or if there were any charges.
