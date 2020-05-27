The Prince William Health District will provide another round of free COVID-19 tests Thursday morning in Manassas.
The tests will be offered at Grace United Methodist Church, 9750 Wellington Road, Manassas.
The site will open at 7 a.m., and testing will begin at 8 a.m. Tests are only for those who are symptomatic and will be administered on a first-come-first-served basis; there will be 300 tests available, according to a Prince William Health District announcement about the event.
No appointment is needed. For more information, call the health district at 703-872-7759.
