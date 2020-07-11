Prince William County officials have announced 11 more opportunities to receive a free COVID-19 test in Dale City, Woodbridge and Manassas starting today, Saturday, July 11, in Woodbridge.
Some of the free testing is being sponsored by Sentara Healthcare and Prince William County, according to a county press release. It's not immediately clear why the county is ramping up testing opportunities. Requests for further explanation were not answered Friday.
Prince William County and Manassas have shown higher rates of COVID-19 infection than other parts of Northern Virginia and Virginia as a whole. Although new cases reported daily in the Prince William Health District have remained steady in recent weeks, averaging about 57 new cases a day, all three localities rank near the top of the state in the rate of COVID-19 cases per capita.
As of Thursday, July 9, Manassas City ranked second in the state with 3,582.8 cases per 100,000 residents, while Manassas Park ranked eighth (2,603.3 per 100,000 residents) and Prince William County ranked 12th (1,646 per 100,000 residents).
Testing will be available on a drive-thru or walk-up basis to residents of Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
Participants must provide their full name, telephone number and a home or work address in Prince William County, the City of Manassas, and the City of Manassas Park to receive a COVID test as well as the results, according to a county news release.
Free testing schedule:
Saturday, July 11: 10 a.m. to noon at the Neabsco Baptist Church, 15545 Cardinal Drive, in Woodbridge
Monday, July 13: 2 to 6 p.m. at Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, in Woodbridge.
Tuesday, July 14:
- 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, in Woodbridge
- 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.at Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, in Dale City
- 2 to 4 p.m. at the Manassas Senior Center, 9320 Mosby St., in Manassas
- 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Splashdown water park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road in Manassas
Wednesday, July 15:
- 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, in Woodbridge
- 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.at Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, in Dale City
- 2 to 4 p.m. at the Manassas Senior Center, 9320 Mosby St., in Manassas
- 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Splashdown water park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road in Manassas
Thursday, July 16:
- 5 to 7 p.m. at West Gate Elementary School, 8031 Urbanna Road in Manassas
More information about testing and the county's response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.
