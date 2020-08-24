The Montclair Lions Club chartered its new “Leo Club” in an Aug. 22 virtual meeting. The new club has 29 charter members, all between the ages of 12 and 18.
“Tonight’s event marks the official installation of 29 future community leaders,” Montclair Lions Club President Mike O’Neal said.
Since forming June 30, the club has already grown from 25 members to 29. They represent 10 schools throughout Prince William County and have taken on several community service projects, including a food drive and a pen-pal letter campaign with an assisted living community, according to a news release.
“They demonstrate the exceptional youth in Prince William County who are making a difference,” O’Neal said in the release.
The Montclair Lions Club, now in its 42nd year, sponsored the new Leo Club.
Leo Clubs are a youth organization of Lions Clubs International. The word Leo stands for leadership, experience, opportunity. Leo Clubs encourage young people to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities, the release said.
Shakira Mangrio, a Forest Park High School senior, is the club’s first president. Kylie Norosky, a junior at Charles Colgan Sr. High School, will serve as the club’s first vice president. Alyssa Osmer, a Forest Park High School junior, is the club’s treasurer, while Lilly Gleiman, a Colgan High School junior, is its secretary.
“I have been blessed with a very motivated and energetic club membership and board,” Mangrio said in the release. “We are excited to give back to our community. Through this important work, we plan to make a difference in our community.”
"I am so happy and proud to be a part of this great organization. All of us who joined are looking for an opportunity to give back and be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” Osmer said. “The Leo’s is truly a great group of people who truly want to help."
The chartering event included remarks by Lions District Governor for District 24-L Glen Logan, who said: “In such a short time, you have demonstrated the true meaning of the Lions Motto, ‘We serve.’ I am very impressed with the service projects that you have already accomplished, especially under the current limitations imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Your actions of service are an inspiration beyond your young years.”
The Montclair Leo Club will conduct meetings virtually for the near future. JoAnn Bale is the current Montclair Leo Club advisor. Young people ages 12 to 18 who would like more information about the Montclair Leo Club can call 703-680-6448 or e-mail JMBMay87@gmail.com.
The Montclair Leo Club’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/montclairleosva/
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.35 million members in 48,000 clubs in 208 countries and geographical areas around the world. Information about the Montclair Lions Club can be found at: www.montclairlions.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.