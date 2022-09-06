While Northern Virginia continues to have the most cases of monkeypox in the state – by far – cases have been trending downward over the last few weeks in the region and across the state. Meanwhile, Virginia expanded eligibility for the vaccine to any resident who has been exposed or falls into a high-risk category.
Since the first Virginia case was reported, there have been 364 cases in the state, including 14 that required hospitalization. So far, however, there have been no deaths due to monkeypox in the U.S.
Monkeypox is a rare infection that causes a contagious rash with blisters or sores and flu-like symptoms. The monkeypox virus is in the same family as smallpox but is generally milder. A monkeypox infection can cause severe and painful symptoms, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The VDH dashboard shows a downward trend in reported cases in each of the last three weeks. The week ending Aug. 13 showed 57 cases, which was the highest weekly total since the onset of the outbreak. The numbers dropped to 40 cases for the week ending Aug. 20 and then ticked up slightly to 42 cases for the week ending Aug. 27. There was a significant drop to only 10 cases across the state for the week ending Sept. 3.
So far, 27 cases have been reported in the Prince William Health District, which includes Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park. But the local district is also experiencing the same downward trend.
“We’re seeing a decrease in the number of reported cases in the health district compared to early August,” said Sean Johnson, the health district's director or community outreach.
Of the 364 monkeypox cases in Virginia, 215 have been reported in Northern Virginia, according to the VDH. Outside Northern Virginia, Richmond has reported the most cases at 20, both Virginia Beach and Hampton have had 18 cases, Norfolk reported 17 cases and Chesterfield has had 12 cases. All other areas reported nine or fewer cases.
“Male residents from ages 20 to 39 years old account for the majority of cases across Virginia,” Johnson said. The local health district does not break the information down by sex or age to protect residents’ personal health information, he explained.
The Prince William Health District is working with all three local school divisions to monitor for monkeypox cases, Johnson said.
“There haven’t been any reports [in the schools] at this time,” Johnson said.
Nearly 10,000 vaccinated across Va., 180 in Prince William
The state health department expanded eligibility for the vaccine on Aug. 22. Anyone who has been exposed to monkeypox and those who are at high risk of exposure can and should get vaccinated, according to the VDH.
Those considered at high risk include anyone of any sexual orientation or gender who has had anonymous or multiple sexual partners in the previous two weeks, is a sex worker or works at a sex club or bathhouse where sex occurs.
Prince William Health District and its community partners administered 180 doses of JYNNEOS, the monkeypox vaccine, between June and Aug. 26. A total of 9,591 doses of JYNNEOS have been administered throughout Virginia with 4,973 in Northern Virginia, according to VDH.
“We just want to make sure that it’s stopping the spread with anyone who may be in that high-risk group. As long as they are a Virginia resident and they meet the criteria they should get the vaccine,” Johnson said.
The local health district is trying to educate residents about the signs of monkeypox and the availability of the vaccine through social media, fliers, and door-to-door canvassing of local businesses and neighborhoods. The “vaccine may prevent you from getting monkeypox and will lessen the symptoms if you do get it,” Johnson said.
Local health district surveys gauge interest in vaccine
Any Virginian who has been exposed or believes they are at high risk can fill out the Prince William Health District Monkeypox Vaccine Interest Survey found here: https://redcap.link/PWHDMPXVAX .
A public health nurse will respond via email within two business days to let people know if they are eligible to receive the vaccine and to schedule an appointment at either the PWHD Manassas or Woodbridge clinics to receive the JYNNEOS vaccine, Johnson said.
The health district is using the survey to gauge interest in the vaccine and to ensure that there is enough to meet demand for those individuals who need it, Johnson said.
The health district anticipates having sufficient vaccine to meet demand on an ongoing basis, he said.
“The point [of the survey] is to make sure we have enough vaccine for the county and the cities for those who have been exposed or are at high risk. And also so that they are aware that they can receive the vaccine in the Prince William Health District,” Johnson said.
While the survey asks respondents their gender identity, sex at birth and sexual orientation, there is an option to “prefer not to say.” Those who do so will still be eligible for the vaccine “if they fall into any of the high-risk behavior groups,” Johnson said.
Johnson pushed back on the notion that monkeypox is a “gay disease.”
“Monkeypox is absolutely not a ‘gay disease.’ There’re people who get monkeypox from social activity or being in an environment. It doesn’t mean just because you are gay, that one, you’re going to get monkeypox, and two, that you’re going to spread it,” he said.
“Close contact includes touching skin lesions, bodily fluids, or clothing or linens that have been in contact with an infected person … and prolonged, face-to-face contact,” according to the VDH.
Monkeypox can spread through: sexual contact, hugging, kissing, cuddling, massage, or even sharing unwashed bed linens, towels or clothing. “The highest risk activity at present is sex with multiple or anonymous partners,” according to the VDH.
Monkeypox does not spread from person to person by walking by someone who has monkeypox or having a casual conversation with someone who is infected, the VDH guidelines say.
The risk to the general public is currently low, Johnson said, but noted that anyone can get monkeypox if they have close contact with a person who has an active monkeypox infection.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
