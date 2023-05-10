As in the hotly contested race for Prince William County chair, money from labor unions, data center developers and landowners trying to sell their properties to data centers are playing an outsized role in fundraising in the supervisors’ races, particularly among Democratic incumbents.
Notably, Ken Knarr, a Republican candidate for county chair, donated $900 to the board’s five Democratic incumbents during the first quarter of 2023, according to campaign finance reports compiled by the Virginia Public Access Project.
Knarr is a landowner in the Prince William Digital Gateway planning area and is challenging Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, in the June 20 primary for the GOP nomination in the chair’s race. Knarr had already donated about $9,000 to Prince William County’s five Democratic supervisors since 2022, which is one reason a group of local Republican leaders have publicly criticized his campaign.
Challenger Nate Murphy outraises Victor Angry in Neabsco
In the heavily Democratic Neabsco District, where no Republicans candidates have yet entered the race, Democrat Nate Murphy raised more money than incumbent Supervisor Victor Angry during the first three months of 2023. Murphy is a Hylton High School teacher and coach who is challenging Angry in the June 20 primary.
Murphy raised $27,286 between Jan. 1 and March 31, while Angry raised $20,865. Also, Murphy had $11,358 left in the bank as of March 31, while Angry had $4,431, according to campaign finance reports.
Angry’s top donors were the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a union that has voiced support for the PW Digital Gateway and often donates to candidates who support it. The electricians’ union gave Angry $5,000. The Nova Building Association, a labor union that represents construction workers, gave Angry $2,500.
Angry received $1,250 from Mike Granville-Smith of Classic Concepts Builders, which received a rezoning from the supervisors to build single-family homes on smaller lots in the county’s rural crescent, where development had been limited to one home per 10 acres.
Angry also received about $3,000 from landowners with ties to data center projects in Prince William County. Angry received $1,000 from Mike Garcia, a homebuilder who owns land in the PW Digital Gateway corridor, as well as $1,000 from Bettie Compton, who has proposed a new data center next to Manassas Mall.
Angry also received about $1,000 from PW Digital Gateway landowners, including $200 from Knarr and smaller donations from six others, according to campaign finance reports.
Overall, Angry received $7,680 from businesses and individuals who work in real estate and construction, according to VPAP.
Murphy’s largest donor was Theodore Rochlis, who gave $8,750 over three donations. Rochlis works for the KBS construction. Like Angry, Murphy received the largest portion of his funds -- $11,250—from real estate and construction.
Murphy received three donations of $2,500, including one from Fatima Abdallah, who operates Oasis Birth Doula, a midwifery service that serves the Northern Virginia area. Rental and property management company Awana Operating Co. donated $2,500 as well, as did Manassas-based Nationwide Management Corporation. Most of his remaining donations were from individuals.
Bailey outraises Short in the Potomac District
In the Potomac District, Supervisor Andrea Bailey raised $34,361 in the first quarter of 2023, while her Democratic opponent, Kim Short, raised $3,541.
Bailey’s largest donor was state Del. Luke Torian, D-52nd, of Woodbridge, who contributed $5,000, and the Nova Building Industry Association, which gave $2,500.
Bailey received about $7,000 from donors with ties to data center development, including $2,500 from a “Coalition for a Brighter PWC,” a political action committee formed by Mike Grossman, a PW Digital Gateway landowner. Grossman owns a home and 10 acres in Trappers Ridge Court, where he and his eight neighbors have signed contracts to sell their land to Compass data centers as part of the Digital Gateway project, according to the project's rezoning application.
Bailey also received $1,000 donations from Robin Garcia, a PW Digital Gateway landowner, and about $1,900 collectively from other landowners in the proposed data center corridor, including $200 from Knarr.
Bailey had $48,559 left in her campaign fund as of March 31, which inlcudes money left over from previous campaigns.
Short had $18,998 in her coffers, mostly left over from money she raised after announcing her candidacy in 2022.
Short donated $526 to her own campaign. Her next-highest donors were Rene Fry, former Potomac District planning commissioner, and Kasmyne Pender, who is affiliated with the U.S. military according to VPAP. Short is also a veteran, having retired from the Army as a lieutenant colonel.
Short also received a donation of $450 from Carla Anderson, who works for Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington, according to campaign finance reports. Short received the most donations from public employees, according to VPAP, while Bailey has received the most donations from real estate and construction.
Coles, Brentsville campaigns start slowly
Only one candidate, Republican Tom Gordy, has so far filed a campaign finance report in the Brentsville District supervisor’s race. Gordy, the Brentsville District planning commissioner, is facing newcomer Jim Gehlsen, a Democrat, in the race to replace Lawson.
Gehlsen owns Cedar Run Brewery and the county’s last Christmas tree farm, Evergreen Acres.
Gordy raised $7,815 in the first quarter of 2023, $7,500 of which he donated to himself.
Although Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, did not report any donations in 2023, she had $47,528 in her campaign coffers as of March 31.
Since the beginning of the year, she has spent just over $5,000, largely on donations to other candidates. Vega has no primary challenger.
Vega’s Democratic challenger, Idris Jibowu-O'Connor, collected $7,741 in campaign donations as of March 31.
Jibowu-O’Connor’s largest donor was Karl Becke, a defense contractor from Manassas, who gave $1,500. He also received $1,000 donations from Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye (D) and the Baltimore-Washington Construction & Public Employees Laborers PAC. The PAC pools contributions from labor unions in the region and donates them to candidates.
As of March 31, O’Connor had $6,463 left in his campaign account.
Franklin, Boddye outraise challengers
In the Woodbridge District, incumbent Margaret Franklin, a Democrat, has no primary challenger but will face Republican Jeannie LaCroix in the November general election.
Franklin has so far raised $29,819 in 2023 on top of the more than $40,000 she had left over from previous years. As of March 31, Franklin had $66,910 left in her account compared to LaCroix’s $11,995.
Franklin’s largest donor was Torian, who donated $8,249 to her campaign. She also received $2,500 from the Nova Building Industry Association and $3,900 from realtor Jefferson Marumsco.
LaCroix has so far raised $13,385 in 2023 and listed two $1,000 donations each from William Akers, of Akers Fire Protection, and Robert Norris, a retired Woodbridge resident. She also received an in-kind donation of $513 from the Electric Palm Restaurant in Woodbridge.
In the Occoquan District, Supervisor Kenny Boddye, a Democrat, raised $20,989 in 2023 with his largest donations coming from Torian, who gave $5,000, and $2,500 from Coalition for a Brighter PWC, the PAC tied to PW Digital Gateway landowners.
Boddye had $56,037 left in his campaign fund as of March 31.
Republican Karla Justice has announced her campaign for the Occoquan supervisor’s seat but did not do so in time to file a first-quarter campaign finance report.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
