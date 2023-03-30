The Prince William chapter of Moms for Liberty aims to be a force for conservative parents in this year’s local and state elections. Nearly 50 people gathered in Gainesville last week for the chapter’s monthly meeting to listen to local candidates--more than seven months before the November elections.
The national Moms for Liberty organization was formed in Brevard County, Florida, in early 2021 with the goals of supporting “parental rights” and organizing conservative-minded parents into a voting bloc. At their first convention, in Tampa in July 2022, Moms for Liberty boasted 195 chapters across 37 states and nearly 100,000 members, according to NBC News.
The Prince William chapter invites “parents, grandparents and community members that value parental rights” to join the group, its website says. Chapter founder and chair Merianne Jensen declined to disclose how many members the group has or share their names “to protect our members and their families.”
Jensen, 47, a Bristow mother of four who has a Twitter following of 32,000, rose to fame in conservative circles with an anti-masking speech to the school board that went viral in February of last year. The speech has been viewed 1.7 million times. She went on to be a guest on a Fox News show and in July founded the Prince William Moms for Liberty.
Jensen has remained active on Twitter. In the last month, she has called COVID masks “face-diapers,” said masks and vaccines don’t work, decried transgenderism and said progressive Democrats are “people who live in a bubble of ignorance.”
In early March, Jensen chronicled her attendance at this year’s Conservative Political Action Coalition convention with other local Moms for Liberty members. She lauded CPAC speakers for supporting school choice and decrying the “woke agenda in schools.” Jensen also criticized teachers’ union leadership as a “threat to America’s children.”
Jensen didn’t use the same politically charged language at Moms for Liberty's March 23 meeting at Gainesville’s Out of the Blue restaurant. Instead, she focused on “action items,” such as getting the vote out in local races and challenging books found in Prince William County schools’ libraries.
“Walk the walk, not talk the talk,” Jensen said more than once, admonishing group members to do more than just “come have dinner” at their meetings. “We are here to act to get stuff done,” she said.
In an email, Jensen said the group’s aim is “quite simple: to ensure parental rights concerning our children in school.”
“We do this by actively participating in our children’s schools, attending school board meetings and educating our members on different aspects of the educational system,” she wrote.
The group also invites local candidates to their monthly meetings to address their members.
“We encourage all persons who are running for a local office to come and introduce themselves and their platform. This helps our members make informed decisions when election time comes around.”
Candidates who have appeared at Moms for Liberty meetings
According to the group’s Facebook page, several candidates have appeared in the last few months, including: Matt Lowery, a Republican running for Prince William commonwealth’s attorney; Stephen Spiker, a Republican running for school board in the Coles District; Mario Beckles, who served as treasurer of the Prince William Republican Committee and is running for school board in the Potomac District; and Jaylen Custis, who said he shares Democratic values and is running for school board in the Woodbridge District.
For Prince William County’s youngest school board candidate, Jaylen Custis, an appearance at…
Josh Quill, a Republican running for the Virginia House of Delegates in the newly drawn 21st District, recently announced on his Facebook page that if elected, he would donate a third of his salary to the Prince William chapter of Moms for Liberty.
“As a father of two young children this is personal! #ParentsMatter and I take every opportunity to fight for parents’ rights!” Quill wrote.
Quill is a former Trump Administration appointee to the Department of Veteran Affairs, according to his website.
At the March meeting, the group’s secretary, Jill Moser, announced that a conservative candidate had declared in the Occoquan District school board race, an announcement met with applause and cheers.
Erica Tredinnick, a Republican running for the Brentsville District school board seat, and Nikki Baldwin, who is vying for the Republican nomination in the 29th District state Senate seat, attended the March 23 meeting, but did not speak publicly.
“We endorse school board candidates who we feel will work in the best interest of our children and who will emphasize education and rigor in the classroom,” Jensen said in an email without providing further details on the group’s endorsement process or timeline.
Three candidates spoke at the March 23 meeting: Robert Ruffolo, who is running for state Senate in the newly drawn 30th District; Carrie Rist, a Republican running for at-large chair of the Prince William County School Board; and Chris Funderburg, who says he is running for the Brentsville District school board seat. As of Tuesday, March 28, Funderburg had not yet filed to run for office.
Ruffolo, a Republican and retired Army colonel who served in Iraq, said he is a volunteer substitute teacher at All Saints Catholic School in Manassas. “A vote for me is a vote for a moderate America, an America where we could all sit at the table and have a discussion even if we have disagreements,” he said.
Rist, a mother of five, an attorney and a military spouse, said her desire to run for school board chair was ignited during conversations with other parents critical of mask mandates, vaccine requirements and their frustrations with some of the school board’s policies. Rist told the crowd she is running on a platform of transparency, empowerment and accountability.
Asking attendees to work to support conservative candidates, Rist said: “You guys know more people than we can connect with, and that’s the only way we’re going to change this county, flip the school board, flip the supervisors board and make a difference.”
Seven of the eight Prince William County School Board members are Democrats. Only one, Gainesville representative Jen Wall, received the local Republican endorsement in 2019. All but one, Diane Raulston (Neabsco), are running for re-election.
Funderburg urges members to challenge library books
During his speech, Funderburg, a father of five and a founding member of the Prince William chapter of Moms for Liberty, expressed anti-transgender views and voiced concerns about parents not being told if their children use different names or pronouns in school. He also spoke of stopping critical race theory, social and emotional instruction and restorative justice practices in schools.
Funderburg also focused on parental rights, ending “handouts to unions” and ensuring children have access only to age-appropriate books in school libraries.
Separate from his campaign speech, Funderburg presented a “book review workshop,” during which he explained how to find out if a certain book is available in school libraries and how to challenge books to have them removed.
“We don’t believe in banning books,” Funderburg said. “We believe in providing books that are age appropriate.”
Some of the titles Funderburg mentioned as candidates to be removed from school libraries were “Blankets,” a graphic novel by Craig Thompson; “It’s Perfectly Normal: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, Gender and Sexual Health,” by Robie H. Harris; “What Riley Wore,” by Elana K. Arnold; and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews.
While Funderburg spoke, other Moms for Liberty members passed around some of the books, which they had checked out from the county public library. Someone had flagged the portions of text they deemed objectionable.
Funderburg said he found the books to be “pornographic,” “sexually explicit,” or “drag for kids.” But he said he is “zero for five” in getting books removed from the Nokesville School, a county school for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. He asked attendees to submit their own book challenges to the school division.
“The more they hear from us, the more likely they do something about it,” he said, adding: “The biggest thing we can do is vote in a new school board.”
The American Library Association announced on March 22 that book challenges nearly doubled from 729 in 2021 to 1,269 in 2022. It was the highest number of demands to censor library books since the ALA began compiling censorship data more than 20 years ago, the ALA said.
“The vast majority were written by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color,” an ALA news release said, noting that “the skyrocketing number of challenges” could be tracked to the work of “organized censorship groups.”
Rist asked Funderburg: “Why don’t we go higher” and look at who is purchasing books in the school division? Rist suggested “challenging purchase orders” and “finding out who is signing them.”
The keynote speaker was Ian Prior, whose book “Parents of the World Unite! How to Save our Schools from the Left’s Radical Agenda,” was just published. Prior shared how he led protests and board recall efforts by conservative parents in Loudoun County and offered advice on beating back left-wing political ideologies in school systems. “Every neighborhood is a battlefield,” he said.
Jensen encouraged attendees to get involved with their favorite candidates. “There is power in parents,” she said.
As the meeting came to a close, group leaders donning matching Navy-blue Moms for Liberty shirts offered favors of homemade cookies.
As attendees filed out, one blocked this reporter's way. "What do you believe in?" she asked angrily. "Why are you here?"
Jensen had announced the reporter’s presence at the beginning of the meeting and the reporter was wearing a press badge. Funderburg and Jensen eventually intervened.
A few hours later, Funderburg sent an apology via Facebook Messenger.
“I’m sorry you had to experience that woman trying to prevent you from leaving,” he wrote. “I wish I had realized what was happening sooner, but I’m glad I was able to intervene and get her away from you. I hope you won’t let that interaction sour your opinion of what are otherwise a group of nice but concerned parents.”
In response to an email inquiry, Jensen said: “Though I do sincerely apologize on behalf of the individual who accosted you on the way out, they are not a member of our chapter, so I am unable to provide a name for you.”
“We emphasize to treat everyone with respect, kindness and hospitality, so we are very disappointed that your experience was something different,” Jensen said. “I will be sure to remind our members of our ‘joyful warrior’ motto and to always be respectful of those around us,” she said.
