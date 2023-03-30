Photo_News_Moms for Liberty_Rist.jpg

About 50 people gathered for a Moms for Liberty meeting at the Out of the Blue restaurant in Gainesville on Thursday, March 23, to hear from candidates for local elected posts, including Carrie Rist, a Republican running for at-large school board chair. Standing to the left of Rist is Merianne Jensen, the group's chair.

Chris Funderburg, a founding member of the Prince William chapter of Moms for Liberty, speaks before the group on March 23 in Gainesville.
