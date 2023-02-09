Occoquan’s favorite bakery -- Mom’s Apple Pie -- closed this month after serving up delicious pies, breads and cookies for its legion of loyal fans for about 20 years. But Mom’s isn’t going away. In March, the owners’ daughter will reopen the shop under a new name, yet to be announced.
“Our longtime baking manager, Debbie [Peltola], who I’m sure many of you [have] come to know over the years is retiring, and we felt it was a good time to pass the torch,” wrote the Mom’s Apple Pie Company in a social media post.
“I just wanted to have more time with my kids and grandkids,” Peltola said.
Ansa Cox, daughter of Mom’s Apple Pie founders and owners, Avis Renshaw and Steve Cox, is ready to run with that torch. Ansa’s mom, Avis Renshaw, is the “mom” behind Mom’s Apple Pie.
“It’s exciting and overwhelming and everything in between,” Ansa Cox said. “We’ve been there a long time. It needs to be freshened up.”
Ansa Cox said there were a lot of complex things going on for the company administratively. The Occoquan store is the furthest away from Mom’s flagship Leesburg operation. The store also has a location in Round Hill.
“We’ve been trying to organize our company better,” Ansa Cox said.
Labor issues such as vacancies or employees out sick in Occoquan were more difficult to manage since the bulk of the operation is in Loudoun County, she said.
The Occoquan location has been without a manager for some time. Peltola took on that additional responsibility but had told the company she wanted to retire this year.
Ansa Cox has been involved in the family business for a long time, handling its accounting needs.
“I’ve had vision ideas for the business, things I think haven’t worked as well that I wanted to shift. We were either going to close the Occoquan location all together or make a big enough shift that makes sense,” she said.
“Mom was reluctant to close. It was a really hard thing to think about. We’ve had a nice community there,” Ansa Cox said. “For her, it was too much to consider closing. I’ve always had a whole lot of ideas in terms of managing it better and reining things in. Can we refocus back on the pies? What can we do in terms of management? What can we do in terms of space?”
The Occoquan location added beer and wine to its offerings, going further away from the pie business. When the store reopens in March, that will end. Cox said they will refocus on the pies and add new ones. She plans to focus less on the cookies.
“We are going to focus on some simple, nice buttery things that are delicious,” she said.
“It seems we have a wonderful clientele. People don’t want us to leave. The town doesn’t want us to leave. We don’t really want to leave, so I want to go there and ensure our quality control is what we want it to be,” Cox said.
“We're very grateful for the contributions of Mom's to the Occoquan community over the years and are ecstatic, of course, that they are choosing to remain with us in a new form,” Occoquan Mayor Earnie Porta recently wrote in an e-newsletter.
The Occoquan Town Council also recently adopted a Resolution of Appreciation.
“During the time Mom’s Apple Pie has greatly benefited the Occoquan community by not only providing excellent products and services, but by also through its excellence drawing a wide variety of customers and visitors to the town who have also patronized and supported other establishments in Occoquan,” the resolution states, in part.
The resolutions also said the bakery has been a favorite of several presidents and first ladies.
First Lady Michelle Obama visited the store in 2012 following a campaign event at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1503 in Dale City. Presidents George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton ordered pies from Mom’s as did former U.S. Supreme Court Judge Sandra Day O’Connor.
“Pies reach across the aisle,” Ansa Cox said.
Mom’s Apple Pie started out of Renshaw’s and Cox’s house in Herndon back in 1981. The couple also own Lost Corner Farm outside Leesburg in Loudoun County. They started baking pies to make money after an extended drought almost put them out of business.
“They knocked out a wall and put in a convection oven or two and started hand peeling apples in the kitchen,” Ansa Cox said. They sold their pies at farmers markets and to neighbors.
They then moved the operation to a warehouse space. They did a lot of wholesale business selling to grocery stores, such as Giant and Safeway. Switching gears, they decided to open retail stores where the goods were baked fresh every day.
“To me, the refocus will be back to our core goods and expanding on things that I want, and we do not have,” Ansa Cox said. “It’s simple. It’s the quality of the ingredients. It’s not complicated or highly preserved.”
“She’s going to put her stamp on it, but the product will be the same,” Peltola said. “I’m tickled pink that they are going to keep it open and in her hands.”
“The company said in its post that it was sad to be closing “but very excited it will maintain a family presence in the Occoquan community that we love so much.”
