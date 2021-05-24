You have permission to edit this article.
Mom faces neglect charges after 11-month-old, 3-year-old were left alone in parked car

  • Updated
new generic police lights 1

A Catlett woman is facing felony child neglect charges after her 11-month-old and 3-year-old children were left alone in a parked car outside Sam’s Club. 

Police arrived at the store, 14050 Worth Ave. in Woodbridge, at 11:16 a.m. on Friday, May 21, to investigate after the 3-year-old exited the vehicle and approached another patron in the store’s parking lot, who called police, according to Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.  

Police found a vehicle that was not running and was occupied by an unsupervised 11-month-old boy. Officers forced entry into the locked vehicle and removed the child, who was not injured, Carr said in a news release. 

Esmeralda Chavira, of Catlett, faces felony child neglect charges

Esmeralda Chavira

The investigation revealed that the mother left the infant and the 3-year-old boy inside the vehicle while she went into the store, the release said. 

Both children were transported to an area hospital and later released to a family member. The mother, identified as Esmeralda Chavira, 23, of Catlett, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. She was released on an unsecured $1,000 bond pending a court hearing, the release said.  

 

