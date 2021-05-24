Mom faces neglect charges after 11-month-old, 3-year-old were left alone in parked car

A Catlett woman is facing felony child neglect charges after her 11-month-old and 3-year-old children were left alone in a parked car outside Sam’s Club.
Police arrived at the store, 14050 Worth Ave. in Woodbridge, at 11:16 a.m. on Friday, May 21, to investigate after the 3-year-old exited the vehicle and approached another patron in the store’s parking lot, who called police, according to Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Police found a vehicle that was not running and was occupied by an unsupervised 11-month-old boy. Officers forced entry into the locked vehicle and removed the child, who was not injured, Carr said in a news release.
The investigation revealed that the mother left the infant and the 3-year-old boy inside the vehicle while she went into the store, the release said.
Both children were transported to an area hospital and later released to a family member. The mother, identified as Esmeralda Chavira, 23, of Catlett, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony child neglect. She was released on an unsecured $1,000 bond pending a court hearing, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.