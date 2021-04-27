Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic is happening today at a Woodbridge apartment complex

The Dale City Boys & Girls Club, the Bayvue Apartments in Woodbridge and the Dar Alnoor mosque in Manassas have been chosen for mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics and “community engagement booths.”
It’s all part of the Prince William Health District’s ongoing effort to make it easier for local residents to register for and obtain the vaccine. The health district launched its first mobile clinic at the Dale City commuter lot on April 6.
This week’s schedule includes two mobile vaccine clinics and three community engagement booths. The booths are conducted before the clinics for the purpose of helping local residents pre-register for vaccine appointments, according to Kathy Stewart, spokeswoman for the Prince William Health District.
The first mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place today from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Bayvue Apartment complex, 1293 Bayside Ave., Stewart said in a news release.
The clinic will be administering the Moderna vaccine, which has been approved for adults age 18 and up.
The clinic will take walk-ups for COVID-19 vaccine if appointments are still available. If all appointments are full, walkups will be scheduled for vaccine shots at other health district clinics, according to Sean Johnson, a contractor working with the Prince William Health District.
The Dale City Boys & Girls Club will be the site of a community engagement clinic tomorrow, Wednesday, April 28, and Thursday, April 29. The booth will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
It will be followed by a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic set to take place at the Dale City Boys and Girls Club on Saturday, May 1, from 2 to 8 p.m., the release said.
On Friday, April 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., a community engagement booth will be available at the Dar Alnoor Mosque, at 5404 Hoadly Road in Manassas.
During that booth, help will be available for residents to sign up for vaccine appointments at the Manassas Mall clinic. The Manassas Mall clinic is currently administering Moderna vaccine, which has been approved only for people 18 and older.
All Virginians age 16 and up have been eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine since Sunday, April 18. All COVID-19 vaccinations are free to the public and do not require insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.