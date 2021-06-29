Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Woodbridge today -- no appointments needed

Still looking for a COVID-19 vaccine? The Prince William Health District’s mobile vaccine clinic is making stops in Woodbridge today to administer shots on a walk-up basis to anyone in need of a vaccine.
Today, Tuesday, June 29, the mobile clinic will be at Global Foods Market, 13813 Foulger Square, Woodbridge, (near Home Depot) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
After that, the mobile until will move to BriteStars Pediatric Dentistry, 13900 Noblewood Plaza in Dale City, at Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road, where it will be delivering vaccinations from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
The mobile vaccination clinic is administering the Moderna vaccine, which has been approved only for people 18 and older. Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for kids and teens ages 12 to 17.
On Thursday, July 1, the mobile clinic will also administer Moderna shots at two stops in Manassas and one in Manassas Park. The clinic will be at the 7-Eleven, 9166 Mathis Ave., from 7:30 to 9 a.m. It will then travel to Fresh World, 9540 Liberia Ave., from 10:30 a.m. to noon; and then to the Manassas Park Fire and Rescue Department, 9080 Manassas Ave., Manassas Park, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Community vaccination center now closed; Manassas Mall clinic remains open
The Community Vaccination Clinic at the old Gander Mountain store near Potomac Mills closed on Saturday, June 26, after administering more than 150,000 doses of the vaccine.
But the Prince William Health District’s Manassas Mall Clinic is still open and will remain so until “at least through the end of [July],” according to a health district press release.
The Manassas clinic, however, is also administering only the Moderna vaccine. The clinic is accepting walk-ins, or appointments can be made here:
The Manassas Mall clinic is open today until 4 p.m.; on Wednesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and on Thursday, July 1 from noon to 4 p.m.
The clinic will be closed on Friday, July 2, and on Saturday, July 3.
Vaccines are also available at several local pharmacies. For more information or to make an appointment visit Vaccines.gov or text your ZIP Code to GETVAX (438829).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.