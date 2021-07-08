You have permission to edit this article.
Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Manassas today -- no appointments needed

Photo_News_MobileVaccineClinic_sign.JPG

A sign directs traffic toward the vaccination clinic. 

 Jill Palermo

Still looking for a COVID-19 vaccine? The Prince William Health District’s mobile vaccine clinic is making stops in Manassas and Manassas Park today to administer both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines shots on a walk-up basis. 

This week's schedule includes later hours to cater to those who work, according to Kathy Stewart, spokeswoman for the Prince William Health District.

On Thursday, July 8, the mobile vaccine clinic will be at Guapos, 8498 Centreville Road, Manassas Park, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Then, from 5 to 7 p.m., the mobile vaccine clinic will be at the H Mart in the Manassas Junction Shopping Center, 8819 Centreville Road.

Vaccines are also available at several local pharmacies. For more information or to make an appointment visit Vaccines.gov or text your ZIP Code to GETVAX (438829).

