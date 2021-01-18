Zion Fozo, a Potomac High School student, won the first place award for top orator in the high school contest in 2020. Fozo spoke about how slavery has been "redesigned" in the modern era, in part because of the "forced slavery" in the nation's for-profit prisons.

"We still wear the chains, but this time the chains are in our minds and in our economic energies," Fozo said.