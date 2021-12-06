MISSING TEEN: Police are looking for 17-year-old Manassas boy missing since Dec. 3

Prince William County Police are asking the public's help to locate Malachi Tyre Jenkins, 17, of Manassas, who was last seen Friday afternoon.
Malachi was reported missing from his Kahns Road residence, located in the Manassas area of Prince William County, on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Family members told police Malachi was last seen on Friday, Dec. 3, at about 4 p.m. and may be driving a 2006 black Toyota RAV4 with Virginia tags: UVS-7648, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County police spokesman.
Malachi is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
Malachi is described as a white male, 17 years of age, 6 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds. Malachi has with brown hair and blue eyes, Perok said in a news release.
Police have no known clothing description for Malachi, the release said.
