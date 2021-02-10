The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 13-year-old Woodbridge girl who has been missing from her home since Sunday, Feb. 7.
Michelle Nicole Marin Parada, 13, left her residence on East Longview Drive in Woodbridge at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, and traveled to the Alexandria area, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Michelle was last seen leaving a residence on Manigold Court in Alexandria at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8. She may be in the company of an adult male, Carr said in a news release.
While investigating, detectives received additional information that Michelle is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.
Michelle Nicole Marin Parada is described as a Hispanic female, 13, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 105 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes, the news release said.
Michelle was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with green pajama pants and carrying a pink backpack.
Anyone with information regarding Michelle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
