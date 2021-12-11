You have permission to edit this article.
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Police are searching for an 82-year-old Woodbridge woman

Barbara Heitzmann

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT:  The Prince William County Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a 82-year-old Woodbridge woman missing since about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

Barbara Heitzmann, 82, was last seen leaving Center Plaza in the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge on Saturday, Dec. 11 at approximately 4:33 p.m. She is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered, according to Officer Richard Appau, a police spokesman.

Heitzmann is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has grey hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan pants and a light-colored flannel jacket.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department.

