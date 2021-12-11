MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Police are searching for an 82-year-old Woodbridge woman

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a 82-year-old Woodbridge woman missing since about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Barbara Heitzmann, 82, was last seen leaving Center Plaza in the 4300 block of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge on Saturday, Dec. 11 at approximately 4:33 p.m. She is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered, according to Officer Richard Appau, a police spokesman.
Heitzmann is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has grey hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan pants and a light-colored flannel jacket.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.