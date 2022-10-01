Prince William County police are asking for the public's help to find a Bristow man who has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 25.
Cedric Keith Reed Jr., 35, left his home on Sapphire Ridge Place in Bristow on Sept. 25 and is believed to be traving on foot. He is new to the area and is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered, according to Prince William County police.
Reed Jr. is described as black man who is 35 years old, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Reed's whereabouts is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police department.
