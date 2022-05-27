For the first time, the City of Manassas is lining Center Street with banners honoring 12 local veterans this Memorial Day weekend. The veterans have all passed away; four were killed in military action.
Memorial Day honors all military members who have died while serving in U.S. forces. The banners hanging in Manassas feature the pictures of the late veterans, the branch of the military in which they served and their service dates on patriotic backgrounds.
Jerry Martin, 77, a retired Marine lieutenant colonel and retired Manassas City Public Schools teacher, said he worked with several veterans’ groups for more than a year to make the banner project a reality.
Martin, who lives in Nokesville, serves on the Manassas Veteran’s Day Parade Committee and said the idea was sparked when the committee was concerned about how to honor veterans on Veteran’s Day if a parade wasn’t possible due to COVID-19. He said the parade went on as planned, so the banners weren’t pursued at that time. But the idea continued to percolate as a way to show gratitude and commemorate the lives of deceased veterans on Memorial Day.
Martin said Manassas officials agreed to fly up to 12 banners in the city for Memorial Day after the Manassas Veteran’s Day Committee members approached them with the idea.
Once permission was granted, Martin took the idea for the banners to area veterans’ groups. The membership of both the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion “unanimously supported the idea,” Martin said.
Members of the VFW and American Legion took time to carefully select the 12 veterans to be honored on the banners, all of whom had some connection to Manassas.
“Consensus of the veterans’ communities was that those were the 12 veterans that they felt should be honored,” Martin said.
The veterans’ groups also fully funded the initiative. “It was all done through private funding from the membership. The veterans themselves paid for those banners,” Martin said.
The banners were designed and manufactured at a company in Florida called Military Tribute Banners and cost $100 each, Martin said.
Martin said Historic Manassas, Inc. hung the banners on the light poles.
Martin said he doesn’t know if the banners will be displayed after this year but he is hopeful the community supports the initiative and will provide positive feedback to the City of Manassas. “I’m hoping that they’ll consider us being able to expand the number of banners that are up and hang the banners every year on Memorial Day weekend,” Martin said.
City of Manassas Councilman Mark Wolfe and his wife, Amy Wolfe, who is the artistic director of the Manassas Ballet, are the parents of one of the veterans honored on the banners, Colin Wolfe. Wolfe, a U.S. Marine, was just 19 years old when he was killed in a roadside bomb attack in Iraq in 2006.
Councilman Wolfe said he tears up each time he passes his son’s banner on Center Street.
“Amy and I are very proud of Colin and appreciative of this recognition of his sacrifice,” Wolfe said.
The banners will fly above Old Town Manassas at least through Monday, Martin said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.