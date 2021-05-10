Medical examiner: Fentanyl overdose killed man held since 2017 at the Prince William jail

The February death of a Dale City man incarcerated at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center since 2017 has been ruled an accidental fentanyl and lidocaine overdose by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia.
Mohammad Ekram Sherdil, 26, of Dale City, had been held at the jail since February 2017 in connection with charges stemming from a double shooting, which occurred on Dec. 9, 2016, according to court records.
Sherdil faced charges for aggravated malicious wounding, carjacking and abduction as well as numerous drug and weapons charges, according to court records.
Sherdil was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
“The cause of death is fentanyl and lidocaine intoxication, and the manner of death is accident for Mohammad Ekram Sherdil,” said Jennifer Smith, northern district administrator of the office of the chief medical examiner in an email on Monday.
At the time of his death, Sherdil had been awaiting trial for more than four years. A jury trial was scheduled eight different times but delayed for unspecified reasons, according to court records.
It's not immediately clear how Sherdil obtained the fentanyl and lidocaine. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. It is a Schedule II drug that can be prescribed for medical uses but is often sold illegally.
Officials at the Prince William-Manassas jail did not immediately return request for comment on the medical examiner's findings.
Sherdil is one of four incarcerated people who have died inside the Prince William-Manassas jail from a medical emergency in 20 months, between September 2019 and May 2021. Prior to 2019, the jail recorded only six total deaths between 2009 and 2018, according to a Reuters database of United States jail deaths.
The three other deaths that have occurred at Prince William jail since 2019 are:
- Robert Leroy Reid, 39, of Manassas, died on May 4, 2021, after becoming unresponsive while being booked into the Prince William-Manassas jail. At the time of Reid’s arrest, police officials said they found a vial containing a liquid, suspected to be PCP, in his possession. A cause of death has not yet been established.
- Fernando Rodriguez Galvan, 25, of Woodbridge, was found unresponsive in his cell after suffering a medical emergency on July 4, 2020. The medical examiner ruled Galvan died of complications from diabetes, including acute kidney failure and acute esophageal necrosis, also known as black esophagus.
- Dale Wayne Fox Jr., 34, of Fredericksburg, was found unresponsive in a jail cell by correctional officers on Sept. 21, 2019. Fox’s death was ruled a fentanyl and cocaine overdose by the office of the chief medical examiner.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
