Legislation that would have provided the Washington Commanders with a $300 million incentive to build a new football stadium complex in Virginia – perhaps in Woodbridge – is “done for the year,” state Sen. Jeremy McPike said Thursday afternoon.
House Bill 1353 would have set up a state-backed financing mechanism to help pay for part of the $3 billion stadium complex and “mini-city” the team is planning for its new home.
But the bill will stay in conference committee for now, McPike said -- a result he attributed to Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio's comments downplaying the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as a “dust up” as well as a litany of unresolved concerns about the stadium bill and the Woodbridge site the team has optioned to purchase for the stadium complex.
Among them, McPike said, are “back-office issues” with the team itself – a reference to ongoing investigations into accusations of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement – as well as concerns about traffic and a lack of mass transit options near the Woodbridge site.
McPike’s district includes the property the team contracted to purchase for the new stadium. The property covers about 200 acres roughly bordered by Interstate 95 as well as Summit School, Telegraph and Caton Hill Roads. As illustrated on a team map, the site also covers nearby properties along Minnieville Road currently occupied by Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Penny’s Auto Parts and Holly Acres RV Marine & Storage.
Although the site is adjacent to I-95, questions abound about whether the highway and local roads can handle the extra stadium traffic without the help of mass transit. McPike said he heard plenty of questions about traffic from constituents since news of the Woodbridge site leaked late last month.
For those reasons, McPike said he considers it “good news" that the stadium bill is on pause.
“A lot of folks are not super-into the idea of having a stadium there,” McPike said. … “The Commanders have a lot of stuff to resolve. Taking off any sort of state incentive is a good move.”
McPike’s comments came a few hours after state Senate Majority Leader Richard Saslaw, D-35th, of Fairfax, told the Washington Post he is giving up on the stadium bill for now, saying it needs more time. Saslaw said Del Rio’s comments, for which Del Rio issued a formal apology on Wednesday, were part of the reason along with other concerns.
“This obviously was not very helpful to put it mildly, but there’s so many other things out there,” Saslaw told the Post. “There were just so many things out there that a lot of people are saying, ‘Saslaw, this thing needs to wait.’”
McPike had been on the fence about the stadium authority bill but said his position moved to a solid "no" after Del Rio’s remarks about the riots that ensued when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, an event that contributed to the deaths of one police officer and three participants. About 140 police officers were injured during the riot and two others died by suicide in the following weeks. Del Rio questioned why there wasn’t as much attention and concern being paid to the damage caused by racial justice protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020. A U.S. House committee that has been investigating the riots and the events leading up to it will begin presenting its findings tonight in the first of several hearings scheduled to be broadcast during primetime.
Beyond the Del Rio controversy, McPike said he’d like the Commanders to reach out to Woodbridge and Prince William County residents to hear their concerns regarding the proposed stadium if the team moves forward with the Woodbridge site – with or without the help of Virginia taxpayers.
McPike further said he would like to see transportation improvements baked into any new stadium authority bill that might resurface in Richmond next year.
“We’re talking about significant transportation improvements that would improve people’s lives," he said. "Then maybe we can have a conversation.”
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, who opposed the stadium bill from the start, called the bill "functionally just on pause" Thursday, since another bill could be introduced next year.
Roem said she's still "not willing to entertain the idea of a taxpayer-funded stadium for this team anywhere in Virginia," adding: "And it doesn't seem like there's a bidding war going on either, given the lukewarm-at-best reception they've received with D.C. rejecting them from the RFK site, and Maryland wanting to make its investments in Landover near the existing stadium, irrespective of the team."
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, said Thursday she was "glad" to see the bill placed on hold, as she too had concerns about transportation and traffic around the Woodbridge site. In a statement, Guzman further said she is disappointed the team had not yet made an effort to discuss those issues with the community.
“The team’s leadership should have reached out to every member of the Prince William delegation at the beginning of the process to have addressed our concerns and those of the people we represent," Guzman said. "Instead, they initiated conversations with the male legislators."
The team’s current lease at Fed Ex field in Maryland is up in 2027.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
