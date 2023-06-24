State Sen. Jeremy McPike appears to have narrowly fended off a primary challenge from Del. Elizabeth Guzman in a race that came down to absentee and provisional ballots counted on Saturday, June 24.
With 100% of votes counted as of Saturday afternoon -- including all mail-in, absentee and provisional ballots -- McPike, 47, came out ahead of Guzman by 53 votes.
McPike garnered 6,320 votes to Guzman's 6,267. McPike's tally amounts to 50.21% of the ballots cast, while Guzman garnered 49.79%, according to results released by the Prince William Office of Elections Saturday afternoon.
The difference between the two candidates' vote count was just .42%, meaning the race could go to a recount that would be free to either candidate, Prince William County General Registrar Eric Olsen said Saturday morning.
At about 3:44 p.m. Saturday, McPike said Guzman called him to concede the race. Guzman then issued a statement confirming she had conceded the hard-fought race to McPike. She thanked her supporters and urged them to vote for McPike in the November general election.
"I am grateful for the more than 6,000 people who voted for me, and I ask them to back Sen. McPike in November," Guzman's statement said. "Thank you to everyone who believed in our campaign."
After the results in the Democratic primary were announced, McPike said it was "good to have some resolution" in the race.
McPike attributed his win to "lots of community conversation, knocking doors and lots of community engagement."
"Primaries are good because we engage Democrats in the process; both campaigns engaged the community," McPike said.
"The amount of voter engagement in the race sends a strong message into November," he added, saying he looks forward to "unifying all Democrats together to win in November."
"The No. 1 goal is to retain the Senate and win the House back," he said.
Going into the November elections, Democrats have a narrow 21-19 majority in the Senate, while Republicans control the state House by 52 to 48.
McPike is vying for his third term in the state Senate in November. He was first elected to the Virginia State Senate in 2015 after incumbent Charles Colgan decided not to seek reelection. McPike defeated Republican nominee and former Manassas Mayor Harry Parrish by 7 points. McPike was reelected in 2019 without opposition.
In his pitch to voters, McPike underscored effectiveness and experience as his greatest strengths.
McPike was born and raised in Prince William County. He worked in construction to pay his way through college, earning his bachelor’s degree in political science from George Mason University. He went on to receive a master’s degree in public administration also from GMU.
For the last 22 years, McPike has worked for the City of Alexandria, where he is currently the Director of the Department of General Services. He has also volunteered with the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department for the past 20 years, where he is currently an assistant chief.
In the state Senate, McPike has been a major advocate for mental health services, having lost a brother to suicide. As a legislator, he authored the bill creating Virginia’s 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.