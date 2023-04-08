Photo_Business_McKays anniversary_closeup.jpg

McKay Used Books founder Frances Anderson, center, is flanked by current owners, her daughter, Carolanne Petrusiak, right, and Danielle Parody, left.

McKay Used Books is celebrating its 40thanniversary. The store is located in Manaport Plaza at 8345 Sudley Road in Manassas. 
The shelves at McKay Used Books are packed with gently used novels and books on every subject as well as puzzles and games. 
McKay Used Books sells more than books; board games, video games and puzzles are also among their offerings. 
McKay Used Books founder Frances Anderson, far right, with current owners Carolanne Petrusiak, Anderson’s daughter, center, and co-owner Danielle Parody, left. 
