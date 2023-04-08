Picture it: It’s 1983 in Centreville, Virginia. Frances Anderson, a single mom, opens a used bookstore and names it after her two children, one of whom is Richard.
There is no “Richard McKay,” although people call and ask to speak with him often.
The only man in this women-owned business with a connection to the store’s conception is Dwight Anderson, Frances Anderson’s second husband and the father to her third child, Carolanne (Anderson) Petrusiak, 37.
Dwight Anderson hand-built “over 90% of the store’s wooden shelving,” which he custom-designed to avoid domino-effect destruction, Petrusiak said. “He still works for us.”
Page the cat, once a resident of the Centreville store, became the mascot and is featured on the store’s logo, which recently morphed to include the recycling symbol. The cat retired when he became obviously frustrated by the raucousness and constant attention of the store’s young customers, Petrusiak said.
The story expanded into a second location in Manaport Plaza, 8345 Sudley Road, Manassas, also known as the Barnes & Noble shopping center. The original, smaller Centreville location closed in 2004. The Manassas store has been McKay’s sole location since 2009.
McKay’s, as it is now known, is a 20,000 square-foot store that rivals the footprint of most public libraries in Prince William County. And it’s almost just as organized, as evidenced by the theme-based shelving system explained in detail on each bookend.
“We’re best suited for browsing,” said Petrusiak. “People love to come in and find rare treasures.”
It’s also one of the few places where buyers can find something for under $1, Petrusiak said.
“I worked there throughout my whole childhood,” said Petrusiak, who lives in Fairfax County. She co-owns the store with Danielle Parody, 39.
Petrusiak manages various aspects of the business, including the financials, she said. Her favorite parts of the job include setting up the monthly theme displays and “finding new things customers will get excited about,” she said.
Petrusiak said she enjoys the eclectic, friendly staff and customers who share similar passions for both mainstream genres and cult classics.
When her mother first opened the store in Centreville, it sold only used books, Petrusiak said. The store now offers music, movies, board and video games, puzzles, toys and more. This spring, the store will sell native seeds to attract pollinators, Petrusiak said.
McKay’s 40-year story doesn’t end here. It’s only just begun.
McKay’s isn’t just about finding a new home for things people love, said Petrusiak, it provides a way for customers to reduce waste and increase sustainability while also promoting literacy.
For example, FRESH Reads in Fauquier County, a nonprofit that connects children with books, picks up boxes of gently used books each week, Petrusiak said.
And public-school teachers serving Manassas, Prince William, Fauquier, Loudoun and Fairfax counties are eligible to receive store credit to shop for their schools. (For more information, visit www.mckayusedbooks.com/donations).
To learn more about what McKay’s sells and how the buy-sell-trade process works, visit their website. To stay up-to-date on events such as author meet and greets, children’s story time and McKay’s 40th anniversary celebration this summer, bookmark https://mckayusedbooks.com/events/.
Reach Sondra Anzalone at news@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.