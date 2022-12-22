IMG_6258.jpg state Sen. Jennifer McClellan outside Ferlazzo Building

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-9th, talks with a voter outside the A.J. Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge in June 2021. McClellan lost her bid to become the Democratic nominee for Virginia governor in 2021 but was declared the winner early Thursday, Dec. 22 morning of a quick-turnaround prmiary to run for Virginia's 4th District congressional seat.

 Jill Palermo
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.