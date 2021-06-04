You have permission to edit this article.
McAuliffe, Herring lead by double digits in new Democratic primary poll

Ayala leads in lt. governor’s race, but many remain undecided

  • Updated
  • 1
Gov. Terry McAuliffe

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe speaking during a "Blue Wave Rally" at Prince William Country fairgrounds in 2018.

 Randy Litzinger

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe is leading a crowded field of Democratic gubernatorial candidates by 37 points, according to a Roanoke College poll released Wednesday, June 2 

McAuliffe leads with 49support among likely Democratic primary voters and those who have already cast ballots. Former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy is in second place with 11%; state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (9th) is in third with 9%; Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is in fourth with 5%; Del. Lee Carter, 50th, of Manassas, is in fifth with 1%; and 24% are undecided.  

McAuliffe’s favorability rating among Democratic voters is 73%, according to the poll.  

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D)

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D)

Incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring is leading his opponent Del. Jerrauld Jay” Jones, 89th of Norfolk50% to 30% among likely Democratic primary voters and those surveyed who had already cast ballots. Another 28% are undecided.  

Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, during Oct. 10 candidate forum

Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, speaks during an Oct. 10, 2019, candidate forum at Dar Al Noor mosque.

In the seven-way race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor, Del. Hala Ayala, 51st, of Woodbridge, leads with 16% support from likely Democratic primary voters and those surveyed who had already cast ballots 

Del. Sam Rasoul11th of Roanoke, is in second place with 11%; Del. Mark Levine, 45th of Alexandria, and Norfolk City Councilwoman Andria McClellan are tied for third place with 7%; Del. Elizabeth Guzman, 31st of Woodbridge, who dropped out of the race, and Sean Perryman are tied for fourth place with 3%; Xavier Warren is in last with 2%; and 45% are undecided.  

In a media release, Roanoke College Senior Political Analyst Harry Wilson wrote that, “As expected, Ayala tends to fare better in Tidewater and Northern Virginiawhile Rasoul does well in Southwest Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.”  

Additionally, Gov. Ralph Northam’s favorability rating is 81%, President Joe Biden’s favorability rating is 90%, according to the poll.  

A total of 637 likely Democratic voters were interviewed for the poll between May 24 and June 1, and the poll’s margin of error is 3.9%.    

The Virginia Democratic primary for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general is Tuesday, June 8. Voters will also choose Democratic and Republican nominees for some Virginia House of Delegates seats on Tuesday, June 8.  

 

 

 

