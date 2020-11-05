Prince William County is taking steps to expand and revitalize its parks and recreation facilities with a focus on equal access for all residents.

The county’s parks, recreation and tourism “master plan,” adopted by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors in September, maps future investment in parks and recreation facilities and includes nearly $500 million in potential capital improvements projects as well as an ambitious goal of doubling the county’s park acreage from 5,000 acres to 10,000 acres by 2034.

The plan aims to ensure “equitable and inclusive access” to the county parks by adding new facilities where residents may not have easy access, and by revitalizing the county’s existing parks infrastructure.

The equity initiative included in the 2020 master plan was not included in the county’s previous, 2010 parks master plan.

"This plan addresses accessibility barriers to parks and open space that have existed for quite some time. There are inequities currently in the types and quality of parks facilities available to county residents depending on where they live. This plan seeks to begin addressing those disparities,” said Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan.

Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Seth Hendler-Voss said the county will focus on reinvesting in county parks facilities with the goal of bringing existing parks “up to a ‘B’ grade level” when it comes to quality.

“Everyone deserves a great park, and this is exactly what we intend to do. ‘Great’ shouldn’t depend on where you live, what your income level is or what your demographic is,” Hendler-Voss said.

Of the county’s dozens of parks and recreation facilities, only 10 are rated at a “B” grade level or above. Four parks, all of them located in the Woodbridge and Neabsco districts, have a “D” rating.

Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, said the new master plan will provide “a more conscientious and data-driven framework for prioritizing budget decisions than was previously employed."

“The equity lens for the new master plan is important to ensure everyone has convenient and safe access to a park,” Angry said in an email.

The county also wants to double the amount of existing parkland in the county to keep pace with the influx of new county residents over the next 15 years. The county is expected to add more than 100,000 residents between 2020 and 2034, and to become more diverse, according to county planners.

The increase in population will require land development that reduces the availability of land for parks, recreation and open space, according to county documents.