Mass vaccination clinic at former Gander Mountain store reopens

The Community Vaccination Clinic at the former Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge reopened on Thursday for both COVID-19 vaccination and booster shots. Health officials expect to give about 750 shots per day at the site initially but have the capacity to ramp up to 2,000 a day.
The Prince William Health District had already scheduled several hundred vaccine appointments for the first day of the site's reopening, according to Amanda David, the health district’s emergency preparedness and response coordinator
“With the announcement of the boosters for Pfizer, talk of 5- to 11-year-olds being approved, in addition to possible boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, we really want to be a step ahead,” David said.
The clinic has the capacity to give up to 2,000 shots per day if necessary, according to Prince William Health District spokesman Sean Johnson.
The clinic, located at 14011 Worth Ave. Near the Potomac Mills Mall, will have appointments and walk-in availability from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Mondays through Saturday.
Individuals who also need to receive their first or second dose, those who are immunosuppressed and need a third dose, and those eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot may receive them at no cost at both the CVC at the former Gander Mountain store or at the Prince William Health District's vaccination clinic at the Manassas Mall.
COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of COVID-19 and its potentially severe complications, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that all eligible people over the age of 12 get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Pfizer asked the United States government to approve the use of its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 on Thursday, Oct. 7. The company announced on social media that it had formally filed its application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization.
The Gander Mountain clinic is operated by the Prince William Health District, the Virginia Department of Health and Ashbritt, a vaccination vendor.
