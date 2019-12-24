The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation will host its final sensory-friendly screening of the film “Superpower Dogs” this Saturday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.
During this special screening, the theater will be dimly lit, the movie will be played at a lower volume and viewers will be allowed to speak softly and move around, as needed, according to an event press release.
Sensory friendly screenings are used to make viewing experiences more enjoyable for individuals and families affected by sensory sensitivities, according to an event press release.
“Superpower Dogs is an inspiring true story that follows six remarkable working dogs from around the world while exploring their incredible abilities, the science behind those abilities and the powerful bond these K9 friends have with their human partners,” the release said.
For more information on the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s sensory friendly screenings, as well as other movies being shown, visit the museum’s Medal of Honor Theater website.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps is located on U.S. 1 in Triangle.
