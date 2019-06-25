Catching a performance of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Silent Drill Team usually requires a trip to their barracks in Washington, D.C. But tonight, they’re bringing their evening “Sunset Parade” to a location much closer to home.
The public is invited to attend the event at 7 p.m. tonight at the National Museum of the U.S. Marine Corps in Triangle.
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and carpool if possible. The museum has added bleachers to the parade deck to accommodate the expected large turnout.
The Sunset Parade features the music of "The Commandant's Own," The United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps and precision drill by the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon.
The parade will be hosted by Sgt. Maj. Green, the 18th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, and will honor “all of our civilian Marines who serve throughout the Corps,” according to an announcement on the museum’s website.
The Honorable Robert D. Hogue, counsel for the commandant will be the guest of honor.
Accessible seating areas will be available. Picnic dinners and nonalcoholic beverages are allowed but glass containers are prohibited. Concessions will be available for purchase.
