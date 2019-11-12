The National Museum of the Marine Corps will hold an illuminated tour of Semper Fidelis Memorial Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
The tour is self-guided and has museum docents at each monument “ready to enlighten visitors on the monument’s history and significance to the Marine Corps,” according to a news release.
The path will be lit with luminarias to guide visitors. Spotlights will highlight the many monuments dedicated to Marine Corps history, including a statue of Marine Corps General Lejeune, commonly referred to as the “greatest of all Leathernecks” and “the Marine’s Marine.”
The tour will be canceled in the event of inclement weather with the announcement coming by noon Friday.
For more information on other events at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, visit the museum's website.
The National Museum of the Marine Corps is located at 18900 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Triangle.
