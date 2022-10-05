The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation recently broke ground on a 23.3-acre Semper Fidelis Memorial Park, an outdoor museum adjacent to the National Marine Corps Museum that will stand as a “bastion of remembrance and reflection,” according to a museum news release.
The new memorial park is planned to overlook the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle. The park will feature a Memorial Pavilion and more than a mile of walking trails.
Once completed, the expansion will provide space for 22 memorials, including two grand memorials upwards of about 1,200 square feet. The park’s focus will be to honor modern-day Marines. Two other elements include benches spaced out for reflection and the pavilion, which will overlook the museum and provide a site for contemplation similar to the Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel, the release said.
Other features of the new park will include: a Marine medium-girder bridge – a lightweight, man-portable bridge that a handful of Marines can assemble; space for more than 10,000 new commemorative bricks; and a new footbridge.
“I am proud to have broken ground for the Semper Fidelis Memorial Park expansion. It brings with it the opportunity to further honor the Marines of today and create a special place for visitors to become more aware of Marine Corps history and the sacrifices made to protect our nation's freedom,” Maj. Gen. James Lukeman, president and CEO of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, said in the release.
Consigli Construction Co., Inc., was selected to build the memorial pavilion and park, in part due to their deep understanding of the Marine Corps. Saman Ali, who worked with the Marine Corps 34th Marine Expeditionary Unit as an interpreter in Iraq, is the project manager overseeing the construction.
