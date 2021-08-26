Marine Corps Base Quantico will temporarily house Afghan refugees

Some Afghan refugees arriving in the United States will be temporarily housed at Marine Corps Base Quantico, a spokesman for Sen. Tim Kaine’s office said on Thursday.
The announcement follows an Associated Press report on Wednesday that thousands of Afghan refugees will be housed at Quantico as well as Fort Pickett, a National Guard installation in Nottoway County, and Fort Lee, an Army training site in Prince George County in the coming weeks.
“We can confirm that the Department of Defense has authorized Marine Corps Base Quantico to temporarily house Afghan allies,” Ilse Zuniga, Kaine’s press secretary, said in an email Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has authorized four military bases -- Fort Lee, Virginia; Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bliss, Texas; and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey -- to provide temporary housing and support for up to 50,000 at-risk Afghans, a U.S. Army North spokesman said in an email Thursday morning.
The Department of Defense has also agreed to provide transportation and housing “in permanent or temporary structures” to Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other at-risk individuals as quickly as possible, the spokesman said.
“I’m immensely proud Virginia is leading the way in supporting U.S. personnel, Afghan partners and other at-risk Afghans during this critical time. We must continue to do all we can to help get Americans and our allies out of harm’s way,” Kaine said in a press release Wednesday.
Thousands of Afghan refugees began arriving at Dulles Airport in Loudoun last weekend. Some were temporarily sheltered at Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale campus and at the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly.
Jake Zargarpur, of Manassas, who is chairman of the Muslim Association of Virginia board of directors, said last week that an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 Afghan refugees are expected to resettle in Virginia in the coming months.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
