Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who was found dead in a tent in a wooded area near a mostly commercial area of Manassas.
The man appears to be around 60 years old. His body was found in a tent in the woods near Livingston and Wellington roads on Wednesday, April 19 at around 12:30 p.m. The area is close to Merrifield Garden Center and the House of Mercy Thrift Store and Food Pantry.
The body was discovered in a decomposed state by someone police describe as “a good Samaritan.” The person discovered the man's body and called emergency services, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Police were unable to identify the body. It was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. The man appears to have light-colored or strawberry-blond hair, Carr said in a news release.
The cause of the man's death has not yet been determined, but police say that there is no threat to other people in the community, Carr said.
Police are asking that anyone who might have information about the man and his identity contact their non-emergency number 703-729-5123.
