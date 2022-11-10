Police are looking for a 39-year-old Manassas woman whose 2-year-old son shot himself in the hand after he was left alone in a room with a loaded and unsecured gun, according to police.
Police were called to investigate on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after Child Protective Services reported that the woman brought the boy to an area hospital for treatment for the gunshot wound, which was non-life-threatening.
The investigation revealed that the child was shot inside a residence in the 7600 block of Monitor Court in Manassas between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. that day, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The home is located near Ashton Avenue and Seymour Road in the Prince William County area of Manassas.
The police investigation revealed the 2-year-old was left unattended, found the unsecured gun, and while handling it, fired a round, striking himself in the hand, Carr said in a release.
Additional family members and the woman took the boy to the hospital, where CPS was contacted, the release said.
On Nov. 8, following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Christalle Phillips Moat, 39, of the 7600 block of Monitor Court in Manassas. Moat is wanted for felony child neglect. She is described as a black female who is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
