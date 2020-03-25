A Manassas woman was arrested early Sunday morning after officers stopped her vehicle on in Dale City and determined she was driving under the influence with a 7-month-old boy in her car.
Police made the stop at 2:23 a.m. near Darbydale Avenue and Del Mar Drive in Woodbridge, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
Officers located the baby boy inside the vehicle. The infant was unharmed and turned over to a family member, Carr said in a news release.
Alexa Marie Fisher, 21, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect, driving under the influence and unreasonable refusal in connection with the incident, Carr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.