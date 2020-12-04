For the annual tree-lighting in Old Town Manassas tonight, Santa won’t arrive by train – as usual – but rather by airplane and then by fire truck. Tomorrow, he'll be out in Manassas neighborhoods greeting his many young fans.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some annual events will look different this year to be sure, but organizers have found ways to adapt their events to comply with restrictions wherever possible.
Such is the case for Santa’s annual visit to Manassas. Santa will still arrive to light the Christmas tree at 6 p.m. tonight, Friday, Dec. 4. But the event will be live-streamed on www.gmchristmasparade.org so families can watch from home, organizers say.
Santa will not visit with children after the tree-lighting, but he and Mrs. Claus will take to the streets at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, to wave to children and families.
"Santa, Mrs. Claus and their entourage will follow the reverse parade route through Historic Downtown Manassas, up Mathis Avenue and onto Liberia Avenue,” according to an announcement on the parade’s website. “They will then visit several neighborhoods throughout the city.”
With help from the City of Manassas’ GIS department, Santa will be outfitted with a tracker that will allow the website to follow his movements around the city so families know when to step outside to see Santa in their neighborhoods, said Patty Prince, City of Manassas spokeswoman.
Manassas residents should watch the website (www.gmchristmasparade.org) for the “Santa tracker map” and “live location tracker," to find out when to step outside to see Santa visiting their neighborhood.
Other events
In annual Christmas in Middleburg is always draws a big crowd to the tiny scenic hamlet that straddles Loudoun and Fauquier counties. This year, however, the parade will take a break because of the pandemic limits on crowd sizes.
“Without a dramatic change in our virus-impaired condition, we will not organize Christmas in Middleburg this year. There just isn’t any way to logistically engineer distance safety for such a large number of visitors,” said an announcement on the event’s website.
Instead, organizers are promoting the entire Christmas season in Middleburg. Check out christmasinmiddleburg.org for more details.
In Warrenton, a “reverse” Christmas parade is being planned for Main Street from 6 to 9 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 5. (Note: the event was originally scheduled to take place tonight but has been rescheduled because of the expected rain.)
Instead of processing down Main Street, about 30 floats will be parked in one lane on the street and vehicles will be able to file past the floats in the opposite lane, according to the event’s planners.
GumDrop Square, a popular annual event for kids to meet Santa Claus and shop for presents will be held at Gloria Faye Dingus Center for the Arts beginning Saturday, Dec. 5, and continuing through Saturday, Dec 19.
GumDrop Square will be open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; on Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.; and on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Visit the Old Town Warrenton website for more details at www.oldtownwarrenton.org/events.
