Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Rain. Low 41F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low 41F. N winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.