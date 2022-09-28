Two adults were displaced and three pet dogs perished as a result of a townhome fire in Manassas Tuesday afternoon that county fire officials say was caused by a faulty stove.
Firefighters were called to the 7000 block of Belle Grae Drive, in the Sudley area of Manassas, at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, after neighbors reported smoke coming from a nearby townhome.
Crews arrived to find fire on the first floor of home. The blaze was quickly extinguished, but three dogs died as a result of the blaze. No residents were home at the time of the fire, and there were no additional injuries, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The home sustained moderate damage and was declared unsafe to occupy by a county building official. Two adult residents of the home were displaced by the fire and assisted by the American Red Cross, Smolsky said.
