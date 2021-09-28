Manassas to offer city employees $300 incentive to get vaccinated

Manassas city is offering $300 or one day of paid leave to all city employees who provide proof they are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
The vaccine incentive was passed on a unanimous vote by Manassas City Council on Monday evening. The incentive applies only to city employees and not employees of the City of Manassas school division.
Human Resources Director Darla Hicks said employees who want to take advantage of the incentive have until Nov. 15 to upload a photo of their vaccination card via a secure link available only to city workers.
Hicks clarified to council members that there is currently no mandate that city employees be vaccinated.
Prince William County schools are requiring its more than 11,000 school division teachers and employees to provide proof of their vaccination status by Nov. 1 or begin regular testing. Prince William County’s government has not yet taken action to require any county employees to be vaccinated.
The state of Virginia, Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington counties, as well as the City of Alexandria, have already taken action to require their employees to be vaccinated or get tested weekly.
