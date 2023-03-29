Photo_News_Manassas 150th_first town hall.jpg

There's no pictures available dating back to Manassas' earliest days in 1873, but this is the first Manassas Town Hall, which was built in 1914. 

 Courtesy of the Manassas Museum System
Dean Park sign

Dean Park will be the site of the City of Manassas' 150th birthday party this Saturday, April 1.
Photo_News_Manassas 150th_Water lines installed.jpg

There's no pictures available dating back to the City of Manassas birth in 1873, but here's a picture of the first water lines being installed in Manassas in 1915. 
