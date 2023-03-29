The city of Manassas is kicking off a year-long celebration of its 150th anniversary as a community with a birthday party that will feature free concerts, a time capsule ceremony, lots of family-friendly activities and a fireworks display.
Manassas will launch its sesquicentennial with a full day of events on Saturday, April 1 at Dean Park in Manassas.
Festivities will begin at 2 p.m. and wrap up in the evening with a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. There will be a stage set up for performances from several musical artists, a poetry reading and a ceremony to recognize the 150th birthday with a time capsule.
The time capsule will hold objects and records that represent today’s culture in Manassas. It will be preserved until it is opened in 50 years, Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger wrote in the Manassas City Connection newsletter.
The fireworks show, by IPC Displays, based in Charles County, Maryland, will be choreographed to upbeat music and will last about 20 minutes, said Patty Prince, City of Manassas spokeswoman.
“Manassas Junction” was created in 1852 when train railways linked Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. with the Shenandoah Valley and Richmond. After the Civil War ended, the settlement at Manassas Junction grew into the Town of Manassas, which was chartered by the Virginia General Assembly on April 2, 1873. At the time, about 300 people lived in Manassas.
In 1975, Manassas became an independent city. The 2020 census counted 42,708 residents living in the city.
“There will be plenty for the young and young-at-heart to do and see at the birthday party.” Younger said. “Come out for the day and stay for the fireworks. I guarantee you will have a great time.”
The festivities will occur rain or shine, except for the fireworks, which will be delayed one day to Sunday, April 2, in case of inclement weather.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
