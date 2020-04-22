A Manassas teen was arrested Tuesday after an 18-year-old man told police he was robbed at gunpoint during an exchange of tobacco products he had arranged over the online app, “Snapchat.”
Police responded to the 12700 block of Galveston Court in the Manassas area at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, after the 18-year-old victim flagged down a police officer in the area of Prince William Parkway and Hoadly Road, Carr said.
The man told police he was robbed at gunpoint by a teen whom he met in the area for a sale of tobacco products arranged through the online app.
The victim gave officers information that led to the identity of the accused. Detectives and officers located the teen at his Manassas home, where he was taken into custody without incident, Carr said.
The firearm used in the robbery was located and taken into custody after officers executed a search warrant of the home
The suspect, a 16-year-old, was arrested and is being held at the juvenile detention center, Carr said.
