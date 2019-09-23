Police have arrested a Manassas teen after a Stonewall Jackson High School student was beaten while participating in a class on the school’s athletic field.
At about 1:57 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, the Stonewall Jackson High School student was outside with his class when he was struck and kicked by four individuals, who were not students but illegally entered the school’s property, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
School staff immediately notified the school resource officer and called 911 for the student.
The student was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Carr said in a news release.
Responding officers located three individuals walking from the school who matched the description of the suspects given by witnesses. The officers detained the suspects, and gang unit detectives responded. Following the investigation, one suspect was arrested, Carr said in a news release.
Detectives identified the suspect as a member of the criminal street gang, 18thStreet, Carr said.
The investigation continues as detectives seek information about additional suspects believed to be involved in the incident, Carr said.
Selvin Rivaldo Recino-Guardado, 18, of New Britain St. in Manassas, was charged with assault & Battery, trespassing school grounds, possession of a weapon on school grounds and gang participation in connection with the incident.
Correction: An initial report misstated the day the incident occurred. It happened on Friday, Sept. 20, not Thursday.
