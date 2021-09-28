You have permission to edit this article.
Manassas takes first step toward selling youth baseball fields to Micron

aerial photo of E.G. Smith baseball complex City of Manassas

The E.G. Smith Complex, at Va. 28 and Godwin Drive, includes six baseball and softball fields primarily used by the Greater Manassas Baseball League. 

 Roger Snyder

Manassas officials moved one step closer on Monday evening to sealing a deal with Micron that could allow the company to purchase the E.G Smith baseball complex in Manassas for a potential expansion. 

Manassas City Council unanimously approved a resolution allowing Micron the option to purchase the 18-acre facility on a first reading Monday night. A second reading will likely take place at their next meeting on Oct. 11 to formally approve the deal. 

E.G. Smith baseball complex and its six baseball and softball fields are located near Micron at the corner of Godwin Drive and Va. 28 or Nokesville Road. It has long been home to the 64-year-old Greater Manassas Baseball League, or GMBL. 

The complex was recently appraised for $6.6 million. Micron has agreed to pay more than double that for fields – about $14 million – and has agreed to pay the city a $250,000 non-refundable “option fee” for entering the deal.

Micron has no immediate plans to purchase the property, but the complex is adjacent to the computer chip manufacturer’s current $3 billion expansion project and might eventually be needed by the company, according to city officials. 

Dozens of parents and kids have expressed concerns in recent weeks about being left without a place to play recreational baseball and softball if the deal is finalized. 

To allay their concerns, city councilors also passed a resolution on Monday evening assuring residents they would continue searching for a new baseball complex "in close proximity” to the city “prior to Micron completing the purchase of the E.G. Smith site, so that there is a seamless transition to a new facility for GMBL.”

The resolution states that council and the city will continue “ongoing discussions” to identify and fund the construction of “a 21st century tournament level baseball [and] softball facility for the use of the residents of the City of Manassas and surrounding communities.” 

Last week, city officials held a work session on planned expansion of Dean Park, located within the city limits. Those plans will not include the relocated baseball fields, however, because of a lack of space for fields and parking, officials said.

Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com

