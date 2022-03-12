UPDATED: Today's St. Patrick's Day parade in Old Town Manassas has been canceled due to the snowy weather and high winds impacting the area this morning.
The decision was made this morning and confirmed by Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger.
The parade cannot be rescheduled for Sunday, and there's no date yet for a postponed event, Davis-Younger said in a text message.
"Not sure about a new date. Stay tuned," she wrote.
The parade was to be the first to occur on time since the pandemic began. The parade was canceled in March 2020 and delayed until September in 2021.
