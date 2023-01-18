Manassas scientist and mom of four Julia Biggins has launched a bid for Prince William County School Board chair, saying she wants “for all kids in the county” what she wants for her own.
Biggins, a Democrat, has a doctorate in molecular virology and works for MITRE, advising the federal Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services on global health security matters and pandemic preparedness. A native of Joliet, Illinois, Biggins has lived in the D.C. area for the last 15 years. She and her family have lived in the county portion of Manassas for the last five years.
Biggins has strong feelings about how School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (At Large), also a Democrat, handled the pandemic and treated teachers during its early months. The “push to open schools at all costs was really unsettling for me as a scientist and as a parent,” she said.
“To open the school buildings during the pandemic -- I fully understand the need for some students to have in-person learning, especially our special education students -- but there were no metrics in place … and vaccinations were hardly available in the fall of 2020,” she said.
Biggins said she’s heard stories from special education teachers and others who were told to go back into the buildings and teach despite the risks posed by COVID-19 to them and their families.
“There was no conversation. It was just ‘you go back in, or you have to quit,’ which I think is entirely unacceptable in general but especially during a pandemic when we didn’t have a lot of information yet.”
“Could we have done more for those teachers to keep them safe?” Biggins posed in a recent interview, adding: “More thoughts and more compassion could’ve definitely gone a long way in that process.”
Biggins said she was particularly irked by a now-deleted tweet Lateef posted to his @PWCSChairman Twitter account on Saturday, Aug. 20, blaming “public health officials, politicians, constituencies and media” for closing schools during the pandemic.
The tweet came just two days before the school division’s of about 90,000 students and 12,000 teachers and staff returned to classes with almost none of the COVID-19 protocols schools had mandated over the past two years.
At the time, Biggins’ response tweet foreshadowed her campaign to challenge Lateef. “What a slap on the face to teachers, [public health] officials and health care workers. We all got it right. He got it 100% wrong. Time to find an opponent for him,” Biggins tweeted.
Lateef deleted his tweet later that night, calling it “inaccurate” and said that he did not mean to suggest that schools should not have closed in the early days of the pandemic. But he reiterated his opinion that schools waited too long to fully reopen.
Like all Virginia schools, Prince William County schools closed in March 2020 when the global pandemic was declared. In July 2020, then Governor Ralph Northam’s administration said schools could reopen for in-person instruction if they could separate students in classrooms by 6 feet, if possible, but no less than 3 feet, with mandated masking.
During the summer of 2020, Lateef initially pushed to send students back to schools for in-person instruction on a plan that would have allowed up to 50% of the students to attend at one time starting in the fall of 2020. When that idea was defeated in a tie vote, the board decided to implement the 50% plan for all students at mid-year.
Schools opened to about 1,000 special education students in September 2020. The remaining students began returning on a hybrid schedule with kindergarteners starting in November 2020 and the higher grades by late February 2021. All students returned to school on a full-time schedule in August 2021.
Thousands of Prince William County students and teachers have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past three years. The school division also lost a handful of employees to COVID-19 as well as one student, a middle-schooler from Lake Ridge.
Biggins said that she found some of Lateef’s comments during the pandemic and especially his August 2022 tweet unacceptable.
“Denouncing public health officials and government officials that we were wrong … when the scientific publications show that masks work, that distancing works and that vaccinations work,” Biggins said. “I found that really unsettling, especially coming from someone with a medical background.”
Biggins has spent her career working with deadly viruses including both Ebola and HIV. After donning the “blue space suit” and working for years in labs with the active Ebola virus, she’s used to “intense, high-pressure situations,” she said.
Biggins, who lives in the Coles District, isn’t new to political campaigns. She vied for her party’s nomination to run for Virginia’s 10th District congressional seat in 2018 but lost to Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) in the primary.
Biggins said she will be seeking the Democratic endorsement in the race for school board chair.
Biggins said she was drawn to politics after the 2016 presidential election and former President Donald Trump’s “attack on science.” She said she wanted to bring a scientist’s perspective to Congress.
In her congressional race, Biggins said she felt “out of her comfort zone.” But since then, she said she’s learned a lot and feels comfortable and ready to “step up and make change.”
The schools are “at a critical juncture for education,” Biggins said. She said she wants to make “bold changes” by prioritizing high quality education for all students, treating teachers with respect both in the classroom and at the bargaining table and also by making schools safer, cleaner and environmentally sustainable.
A proponent of collective bargaining for the school division’s teachers, Biggins has tweeted her support of the Prince William Education Association, the local teachers’ union. Biggins said she was glad to see that the current board passed a collective bargaining resolution and looks forward to it being used for contract negotiations and grievances.
But she said she was “disappointed in the way it was handled by the board,” explaining that she believes there should have been “a lot more of a dialogue with actual school board members and it seems like there wasn’t.”
Biggins said she is hosting listening sessions and round-table discussions with teachers’ groups about conditions in the classroom, their contracts and ways to make life better for teachers. Biggins said she’s “not an educator, so I want to do my homework and make sure that I understand.” She said she’s finding that “teachers want to be not just listened to, but they want to be heard.”
The raises the current school board granted teachers over the last few years were “long overdue” and “the bare minimum that we can do for them,” Biggins said.
Biggins said she is working on other creative solutions for teachers, including providing teachers free childcare through the school division’s school-age childcare program and also waiving tuition for teachers who live outside the county and want their kids to attend Prince William schools.
Biggins has four children attending Prince William schools -- two in different high schools, one in middle school and one in elementary school.
“There’s a disparity between the eastern side of the county and the western side of the county in terms of what kind of support [schools are] receiving from the community, from the parents. And I want to make sure that what is lacking in the community is prioritized by the school board,” she said.
“One of our sons is at Battlefield [High School], and so I see the PTO emails that come through with all that they’re doing for the teachers. [Some] schools are like, ‘What PTO? We don’t have one,’” she said. “I want to make sure all teachers and all students have equal opportunity regardless of where that comes from and just making sure that we’re meeting students where they are and supporting the parents however we can.”
