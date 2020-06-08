A Manassas protest against police brutality on May 30 ended with six police officers injured, several vehicles damaged and six arrests. Now, a local woman arrested for unlawful assembly says police officers used excessive force against her and her husband.
In comments made to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday, June 2, Arsheki Berry, of Manassas, said she and her husband, Carl Berry, were arrested that night as they left a Best Buy parking lot in the area of the protest at Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas.
Berry said she had not come to protest, however. She and her husband were called to the scene by leaders of their church, Chapel Springs Church in Bristow, to help de-escalate the situation, and pastors from their church were already at the Best Buy parking lot when they arrived, Berry told the supervisors.
“Our pastors were on-site in the Best Buy parking lot asking for church members to come and help corral the crowd,” Berry said.
The May 30 protest began peacefully at around 5:30 p.m. with 250 people present, but clashes between police and protesters erupted after protesters began marching on Sudley Road. Police officers declared the protest an unlawful assembly at 8:18 p.m.
At some point, police used tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters in an attempt to disperse the crowd. Protesters threw bricks, rocks and bottles at police officers, injuring six of them, and damaged nearby buildings, according to police reports.
Arsheki Berry said she and her husband arrived at about 11:50 p.m. and joined church members as they “tried to disperse the crowd to help them leave.” Arsheki Berry said that when police began ordering people to leave, she and her husband got in their car to head home but were stopped by police before they made it out of the parking lot.
Arsheki Berry, who is African American, said she asked police officers why they were being stopped, after which she was handcuffed and put in the back of a police van. She said her husband was then pulled from their vehicle and pepper-sprayed.
“My husband, who was in the vehicle, ready to leave, complying with the order, was then removed forcibly from his vehicle. He was taken to the ground, and after his face was in the concrete, he was maced. He was sprayed with pepper spray,” Berry told supervisors during the public comment time at the June 2 meeting.
Berry said that police used excessive force in the arrest of her and her husband and urged local police officers to “learn proper discretion when it comes to people who have passion and who have a voice.”
“We were faced with an unreasonable amount of force. And we are continuing to question why,” she said.
Arsheki Berry was charged with unlawful assembly, and Carl Berry was charged with unlawful assembly and obstruction of justice. Both charges are misdemeanors. Arsheki and Carl Berry declined to comment on their arrest on Friday at the advice of their attorney.
A criminal complaint filed by the Prince William Police Department said that police told Arsheki Berry that an unlawful assembly announcement was made three times prior to her arrest but that she “refused to comply and leave so she was taken into custody.” A full criminal complaint for Carl Berry was not available at Prince William County court on Friday.
Arsheki Berry said she has lived in the area for years, and that her husband grew up in Prince William County. She currently works as a nurse at a hospital in Fairfax, and she said her husband is an attorney in Prince William County.
Chapel Springs Pastor Joshua Wesley said Monday that it was his call for help that brought the Berrys to the scene. Wesley said he drove to the protest earlier that night after hearing reports of tear gas and rubber bullets being fired. By the time he got there, he said, the situation had “run sideways.”
“Tear gas was blowing up the hill. People were running away. There were some small fires and broken glass,” Wesley said. “My main thing was to help people get home safe.”
Wesley said he knew the Berrys had arrived to help but thought they had left shortly after arriving. Wesley said he didn’t find out they had been arrested until around 2:30 a.m. When he learned about their arrest, he said he “couldn’t believe it.”
“He is a lawyer. He knows his rights. He wasn’t resisting,” Wesley said. “It’s messed up.”
The Prince William County Police Department has so far declined to comment on the incident because “it is pending review.” But police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said Friday that “all uses of force by our officers are investigated to determine if the appropriate force was used.”
“We have been in contact with the individuals in question as part of this investigation,” Perok said.
Perok added that “any decision to dismiss charges is made by the Commonwealth Attorney's office, not the police department.”
Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth did not respond to requests for comment about the status of the charges against Arsheki and Carl Berry.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(1) comment
$100 the body camera exonerates the PD.
Will Chapel Springs church then apologize for the riot they caused on May 31st that ended with the Manassas Chief of Police being chased through the streets from a mob of 200 people? Will they apologize for the vandalism they caused Glory Days? Will they apologize for this proxy attack on our local police?
