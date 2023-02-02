The City of Manassas is set to purchase the Olde Towne Inn for $5.75 million and hopes to engage the public on what should take its place in the heart of the city.
The Manassas Economic Development Authority voted to buy the hotel at a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 1, and the city council is expected to finalize the purchase soon, according to Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger and other city officials.
The Olde Towne Inn, located at 9403 Main Street, sits at the center of old town Manassas, only a block away from the train station. Constructed in the 1960s, the hotel has been in operation ever since and has been owned for the last 30 years by Gita and Dharmesh Shingala, of Clifton.
After two years of negotiations with the Shingalas, conducted in large part by Davis-Younger, the city announced the deal on Thursday morning.
Davis-Younger said she approached Patrick Small, the city’s economic development director, during her first week in office in January 2021 and told him that she needed to get in touch with the owners of the Olde Towne Inn, she told the Prince William Times in an interview on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Davis-Younger said she sent the Shingalas an email introducing herself as the newly elected mayor of Manassas and requested a meeting. “I said, ‘You own the biggest plot of land in the city and if you walked in here right now, I wouldn’t know who you were and I’m ashamed of that. I need to know you.’”
Three weeks later, Gita Shingala called Mayor Davis-Younger and told her that it had taken a long time to call back because she didn’t believe that Davis-Younger was the mayor -- she thought the mayor was “an old white man,” Davis-Younger said.
After Gita Shingala’s son confirmed that Davis-Younger was the new mayor, Gita Shingala agreed to a lunch meeting, and that’s when the conversations started, Davis-Younger said.
Over the next two years, Davis-Younger said she shared many conversations, lots of Indian food and visited the Shingalas’ home.
Davis-Younger said she cultivated a personal relationship with the couple over time, and they came to trust her vision that it was time for the Olde Towne Inn to be replaced with “something amazing,” the mayor said.
The Shingalas bought the hotel as an investment almost three decades ago. They recently moved to Florida, and so the timing was right for everyone involved, Davis-Younger said.
“They wanted to be a part of something amazing for the city. And they wanted it to happen during my term,” she added.
“After a lot of discussion, modeling and planning, the owners decided that they preferred to have the city acquire the property because they felt that the best use of the site would result from a more public process,” Small said in a Feb. 2 press release.
While no plans have been made for what will replace the Olde Towne Inn, Davis-Younger said whatever goes in “will obviously be a revenue maker for the city.”
People have identified the Olde Towne Inn as “frankly an eyesore” for quite some time, Councilman Mark Wolfe (D) said, while the council saw it as an “underutilized economic opportunity.”
The value of the square city block in the heart of Old Town Manassas is not just economic but also “in the quality of life that we can create for our community,” Wolfe said.
The parcel was the largest piece of property to be incorporated into the downtown area in terms of new businesses, retail and people living downtown, Councilman Tom Osina (D) said. Osina said the city’s purchase of the property raises concerns about displacing the people who call Olde Towne Inn home.
“There are people of limited means who live and rent there,” Osina said. “One of the things I’ll be looking out for as we deal with the property is where they will end up. … I just want to make sure they are not tossed out into the street.”
Wolfe said that while discussions about those living at the hotel haven’t happened yet, he doesn’t see the city operating the hotel on a long-term basis. In his view, the city should consider honoring any existing leases and then work with the city’s social services staff to identify housing options for those residents.
The EDA will conduct due diligence on the site over the next 60 days and has the right to assign the contract to the council to complete the purchase, according to a city press release.
The council is planning to gather input from the community to determine future uses of the site and how to best serve the city and its citizens, several councilmembers said.
Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis (R), the lone Republican on the council, praised Davis-Younger for successfully brokering the deal.
“That particular parcel has been on the radar of many people for a long time,” she said. Ellis said the $5.75 million price tag was “under market value.”
“I’m looking at it as a good investment for the city,” she added.
Davis-Younger said that as she nurtured the project, she thought about the needs of the city and said a new hotel with large meeting spaces could be a fit.
“The possibilities are endless,” Davis-Younger said, “I would love for this to be my legacy in the city -- my footprint.”
